GCMS Athletic Hall of Fame members to be inducted during homecoming football game

GIBSON CITY -- This year's Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held during halftime of the GCMS High School varsity homecoming football game against Tri-Valley on Friday, Sept. 18.

Members of the 22nd induction class are Greg Knowles, Ashley Tjardes-Hedge and Gene Gregory.

***

Gregory enters the GCMS Athletic Hall of Fame as a Friend of the Hall of Fame. He was officiating a basketball game at Rantoul High School in the 1980s and noticed their hall of fame, and at that moment began the process of creating the Gibson City -- now GCMS -- Athletic Hall of Fame.

Gene worked on creating the guidelines and qualifications and formed a committee who then finalized them. After the blessing of the Gibson City school board, the Hall of Fame was born, making Gene the founder of the hall of fame, which has inducted 22 classes since 1990 and honored 52 student-athletes, six teams, five coaches and five friends from the collective GCMS school district.

Gene is a 1959 graduate of Gibson City High School who married 1961 graduate Linda Jordan. Linda and Gene have two children -- daughter Jill and son Chad -- and four grandchildren.

The Gregorys live in Alpharetta, Georgia, where Gene retired as President and CEO of a trade association for the nation’s egg farmers, which led him to many congressional office visits and was highlighted by an invitation to Christmas dinner at the White House with President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura.

Gene is being presented his plaque by HOF committee member and former teammate Steve Day.

***

The GCMS Athletic Hall of Fame's second class of 2018 inductee is Greg Knowles, a 1984 graduate of Gibson City High School.

Greg was a three-sport athlete, collecting seven overall varsity letters in football, baskeball and track. As a track athlete, Greg was team captain and the team's most valuable player in both his junior and seniors seasons and, as a senior, set the Greyhound record for most individual points collected in a season.

During that senior season, Greg qualified for the state track meet in four events and brought home a fourth-place finish in the 200-meter dash and a fifth-place finish in the 100-meter dash. His 10.75 second time in the 100-meter dash still stands as a Gibson City/GCMS record 34 years after his graduation.

In basketball, Greg was the starting point guard for the Greyhounds and was named special mention all-Wauseca conference in both his junior and senior seasons and served as a team captain his senior year.

As a senior in football Greg was honorable mention all-Wauseca conference as a receiver.

Greg lives in Mary, Florida, and is the Director of Operations for Senior Living Management. He has three grown children --Jenae, Jasmyne and Spencer -- and a grandson, Bentley, who all live near Greg in Florida. Presenting Greg with his Hall of Fame plaque is his brother, Marc, who was a 1991 hall of fame inductee.

***

The third inductee is Ashley Tjardes, who is a 2005 GCMS graduate.

Tjardes garnered 10 varsity letters in track, volleyball, and basketball and was voted team most valuable player in each of the three sports over her career.

In track and field, Ashley won the Sangamon Valley Conference pole vault all four years and saw her teams win four conference championships and two team sectional titles. Individually, Ashley qualified for state nine times and placed seventh in the Class A pole vault as a junior.

In basketball, Ashley was a first-team All-Sangamon Valley Conference and first-team All-Area for the Bloomington-Normal Pantagraph as a senior. During her junior and senior seasons, the team went a combined 54-6 winning two SVC titles and a regional championship.

In volleyball, Ashley was named first-team all-conference as a senior.

After high school Ashley continued her track and field career at Southern Illinois University with an athletic scholarship and placed sixth in the Missouri Valley Conference in the pole vault.

Ashley and her husband, David, live in Franklin, Tennessee where she is the Southeast Regional Manager for Connor Sports, which serves as the official basketball court provider of the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball Final Four, as well as the gym floors for 14 NBA teams and the 2016 Olympic Games.