GCMS Youth Football Juniors win 14-6 over PBL

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Youth Football Juniors team won 14-6 Saturday over Paxton-Buckley-Loda.

Jacob Chase tallied a touchdown run, and the ensuing extra-point attempt was made by Austin Kasper.

Kasper then scored on an interception return, and the extra-point attempt sailed wide.

PBL scored on a fourth-and-short after a GCMS turnover, and the extra-point attempt failed.

"I thought it was a very well-played defensive game by both teams," GCMS Juniors coach Mark Ward said.