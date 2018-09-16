GCMS Youth Football Juniors win 14-6 over PBL

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Youth Football Juniors team won 14-6 Saturday over Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
Jacob Chase tallied a touchdown run, and the ensuing extra-point attempt was made by Austin Kasper.
Kasper then scored on an interception return, and the extra-point attempt sailed wide.
PBL scored on a fourth-and-short after a GCMS turnover, and the extra-point attempt failed.
"I thought it was a very well-played defensive game by both teams," GCMS Juniors coach Mark Ward said.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.