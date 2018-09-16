PBL HS boys cross country finishes second at Tuscola Classic

TUSCOLA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys cross country team finished second at Saturday's Tuscola Classic.

The Panthers scored a 110 while Urbana University High School won the 19-team meet with a score of 51.

Ryder James led the Panthers with a fourth-place time of 16:38.6 while Nik Schnabel placed 17th with a time of 17:36.5.

Trevor Morse finished 29th with a time of 18:22 while Jesse Barfield placed 30th with a time of 18:26.3 and Erik Reck was PBL's fifth runner for the team score as he finished 33rd with a time of 18:29.4.

Keagan Busboom finished 38th with a time of 18:40.5 and Daniel Busby placed 52rd with a time of 19:01.7, followed by Jarrett Hazelwood (125th, 20:54.9), Tim Hewerdine (128th, 20:57.3), Zach Lundquist (183rd, 23:47.1), Cameron Grohler (204th, 26:22.6) and Seth Wolken (208th, 28:07.9).

The PBL girls finished ninth out of 15 teams wit ha score of 237. Evie Ellis led the PBL girls with a ninth-place time of 20:32.4.

Gracie Smith finished 57th with a time of 23:35 while Lorena Arnett finished 63rd wit ha time of 23:56.5. Gina Galey finished 103rd with a time of 26:26.7 while Hope Johnson finished 110th with a time of 26:39.5 to round up the Panthers' final score.

Olivia Wilson finished 134th with a time of 28:49.2 while Yami Domingo finished 157 with a time of 33:39.7 and Reese San Diego finished 158th with a time of 33:47.2.

TUSCOLA CLASSIC

BOYS

Team scores

1. Urbana University High School, 51; 2. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 110; 3. Clinton, 134; 4. Effingham St. Anthony, 151; 5. Tri-Valley, 169; 6. Toledo Cumberland, 177; 7. Tuscola, 181; 8. Tolono Unity, 182; 9. Neoga, 264; 10. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 283; 11. Shelbyville, 304; 12. Maroa-Forsyth, 349; 13. Bement, 350; 14. Cowden-Herrick, 363; 15. Moweaqua Central A&M, 374; 16. Paris, 422; 17. Prairie Central, 426; 18. Sullivan, 469; 19. Argenta-Oreana, 475.

Top Individuals

1. Layton Hall (ALAH) 15:28.9; 2. Cameron Woodard (UNITY) 16:20.2; 3. Aryan Lalwani (UNI) 16:21.7; 4. Ryder James (PBL) 16:38.6; 5. Reece Johnson (NEO) 16:39.1; 6. Nicolas Ramkumar (UNI) 16:47.5; 7. Drew Guimond (TV) 16:52.2; 8. Kort McClellan (CUMB) 16:53.4; 9. Henry Kraatz (UNI) 16:54.6; 10. Ethan Black (CLIN) 16:57.5; 11. Luke Brewer (BEM) 16:59.2; 12. Jarrett Cox (UNITY) 17:01.3; 13. J.D. Barrett (TUS) 17:02.9; 14. Matty Tang (UNI) 17:08; 15. Ian Hale (CLIN) 17:23.4; 16. Ty Brennan (CLIN) 17:30.1; 17. Nik Schnabel (PBL) 17:36.5; 18. Brian Dust (ESA) 17:42; 19. Ethan Ashbrook (UNI) 17:52.4; 20. Henry Laufenberg (UNI) 17:59.3; 21. Aniket Gargya (UNI) 17:59.6; 22. Ian Evensen (UNI) 17:59.9; 23. Harlan Kupferschmid (MF) 18:00.3; 24. Matthew Kovich (TV) 18:04.8; 25. Rayce Zike (CUMB) 18:10.8.

PBL results -- 29. Trevor Morse, 18:22.2; 30. Jesse Barfield, 18:26.3; 33. Erik Reck, 18:29.4; 38. Keagan Busboom, 18:40.5; 52. Daniel Busby, 19:01.7; 125. Jarrett Hazelwood, 20:54.9; 128. Tim Hewerdine, 20:57.3; 183. Zach Lundquist, 23:47.1; 204. Cameron Grohler, 26:22.6; 208. Seth Wolken, 28:07.9.

GIRLS

Team scores

1. Tolono Unity, 27; 2. Urbana University High School, 75; 3. Shelbyville, 137; 4. Maroa-Forsyth, 177; 5. Tri-Valley, 187; 6. Prairie Central, 198; 7. Neoga, 203; 8. Effingham St. Anthony, 205; 9. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 237; 10. Tuscola, 241; 11. Clinton, 262; 12. Paris, 288; 13. Cowden-Herrick, 302; 14. Argenta-Oreana, 303; 15. Judah Christian, 425.

Top individuals

1. Payne Turney (CLIN) 18:41.7; 2. Caroline Bachert (UNITY) 19:28.9; 3. Gabrielle Spain (SHEL) 20:02; 4. Jordan Harmon (UNITY) 20:07.6; 5. Mitchell Ailey (SHEL) 20:12.2; 6. Audrey Hancock (UNITY) 20:22.7; 7. Kylie Decker (UNITY) 20:23.3; 8. Evelyn Atkins (UNITY) 20:26.2; 9. Evie Ellis (PBL) 20:32.4; 10. Anika Kimme (UNI) 20:44.6; 11. Riley Millsap (UNITY) 20:46.8; 12. Danbi Choi (UNI) 20:55.5; 13. Harper Hancock (UNITY) 20:55.9; 14. Natalie Garneau (TV) 20:57.4; 15. Jasmyn Dittamore (CUMB) 20:59; 16. Sarah Carr (ESA) 21:03.3; 17. Erin Smith (UNI) 21:03.7; 18. Malia Fairbanks (UNITY) 21:08; 19. Taylor Joop (UNITY) 21:15.8; 20. Maxine Van Der Donk (UNI) 21:25.7; 21. Emmalyn Walk (NEO) 21:28.6; 22. Jadyn Stephens (PC) 21:30.9; 23. Anya Kaplan-Hartnett (UNI) 21:38.8; 24. Faizah Rauther (UNI) 21:39.4; 25. Miranda Fairbanks (UNITY) 21:51.1.

PBL results -- 57. Gracie Smith, 23:35; 63. Lorena Arnett, 23:56.5; 103. Gina Galey, 26:26.7; 110. Hope Johnson, 26:39.5; 134. Olivia Wilson, 28:49.2; 157. Yami Domingo, 33:39.7; 158. Reese San Diego, 33:47.2.