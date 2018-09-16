PBL Youth Football defeats GCMS 30-18

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Youth Football Seniors lost 30-18 to Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
Ty Hardin had three touchdowns for GCMS, two via rushes and another via an interception return. Hardin was also the Falcons' leading rusher, followed by Rylan Defries and Aiden Sancken.
Hardin led the team in tackles as well, followed by Sancken, Connor Mueller, Mason Kutemeier and Chase Minion. Minion also had two fumble recoveries and Ty Hardin had an interception.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.