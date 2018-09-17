GCMS, Fisher football teams to face off in battle of unbeatens

FISHER -- Thirteen miles separate Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley from Fisher High School.

When the schools' football teams meet at 7 p.m. Friday, they will do so with soon-to-be teammates facing off against each other.

The two schools coop in soccer in soccer and wrestling. GCMS assistant football coach Josh Carter is the head coach of the GCMS/Fisher wrestling coop, and Garrett Wright -- a senior lineman -- qualified for IHSA sectionals for GCMS/Fisher last winter in the 220-pound weight bracket.

Among the list of Fisher football players who will compete on the mat for the Falcons this winter is sophomore Cale Horsch, who was a state runner-up at 106 pounds in last February's IHSA Class 1A state meet.

"It's, hopefully, a classy (rivalry). You want to make sure both teams play classy, act classy, and it's just a good high school football game where everyone can come out on Friday night and walk away and say that was a great game and a very classy game," GCMS head football coach Mike Allen said. "We want to make sure we're always playing that way."

While the rivalry between the two is a rivalry via location, it may be hard to call the recent history of the two football teams a rivalry.

The Bunnies have not beaten GCMS since 2011.

"When it comes to football, I know it has been a while since we've won. The series isn't very close. As far as proximity, it's very much a rivalry," Fisher head coach Jake Palmer said. "As far as us winning every couple of years, that hasn't exactly happened. That's a challenge for our kids. It's going to be a test for our kids to try to go out and execute and play well against a team that we perennially haven't played well against in the past."

***

Fisher goes into this Friday's matchup against GCMS with an undefeated record at 4-0, but so do the Falcons.

In fact, GCMS has not lost since 2016. Last Friday's 48-6 victory last Friday gave the Falcons their 18th consecutive win -- including a 14-0 run en route to the IHSA Class 2A state championship -- breaking the school record for longest winning streak.

"We're not changing any of our philosophies," Allen said. "This is a week where we're going to prepare and get better at what we do best. We're going to focus on our fundamentals and what we have to do to improve as a team."

GCMS went into that game ranked No. 3 in the Associated Press's Class 1A poll. On that same Friday, then-No. 2 ranked Tuscola lost 56-28 to Decatur St. Teresa while top-ranked Lena-Winslow won 42-7 to remain undefeated and will also face an unbeaten team this Friday in Eastland-Pearl City.

"(The Falcons are) a really good football team," Palmer said. "They're really physical and really good up front. They have some dynamic backs and are also really good on the perimeter with their offense. It's definitely a challenge for us and for our defense, but we're excited about playing one of the better teams in 1A."

Although both teams go into Friday's game with undefeated records, Allen is trying to not let the hype of the marquee matchup overwhelm his team.

"We learned a long time ago not to get high or too pumped up for games," Allen said. "We used to do that, and it gets you out of your normal routine, and we don't want to do that. We want to keep going and focusing on getting better every week of practice and ever game, and everything will take care of itself."

The Falcons have some experience with playing in rivalry games. When they defeated their Ford County rival, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 28-0 in week one, they improved the Gibson City/GCMS team's all-time record against Paxton/PBL to 62-60-1.

"We used to focus on that one game, and if you won, the kids would be satisfied with that outcome, and then you kind of lose focus for the next week," Allen said. "We've just learned to take it one game at a time. One game's not any more important as the next, so we'll just continue to do what we do well and improve in that area."

Meanwhile, Palmer is trying to keep his team focused as the school hosts homecoming festivities throughout the week.

"We're definitely trying to keep the kids focused on the game, and not all of the extra festivities," Palmer said. "We're trying to remind them that we have homecoming because of the football game, so we're just making sure that they have their priorities in line and are focused on the task at hand."

***

Ryland Holt, a 6-foot-4 senior wide receiver, caught a touchdown pass and had 102 receiving yards in week one against PBL. With two more scoring catches, including one last Friday against Fieldcrest, Holt broke the school record for career touchdown receptions with 13.

Bryce Barnes, a 6-foot-2 senior tight end/linebacker, caught a touchdown pass against PBL as well.

The Falcons' starting quarterback, senior Nathan Garard, passed for 118 yards last Friday. Through the season's first three weeks, he had 377 yards with four touchdowns through the air.

"Their quarterback has got a couple of receivers who are both really special on the perimeter. They present some unique challenges with their ability to run the ball in between the tackles and also being able to spread you out in the perimeter, especially vertically," Palmer said.

"Holt and Barnes are bigger, taller kids who present some unique challenges on the edge with not only their size and their height, but also their speed on the edge."

Jared Trantina, a 5-foot-8, 200-pound running back/linebacker, had 316 rushing yards and seven touchdowns through three weeks. Against Fieldcrest, he rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.

"He's a big kid. He's got great balance," Palmer said. "He usually doesn't get stopped on the first contact, so we're going to have to make sure we're really-sure tacklers and try to get him stopped right away and don't give him that extra yard after that contact. That's going to be really important for our defense."

The Falcons' defense, meanwhile, has not yielded a first-half score all season and has produced two shutouts.

"We know getting into the end zone is going to be a challenge, but we're looking forward to it and being able to try to do some things offensively that kind of present some challenges for them on defense," Palmer said.

Hayden Workman, a senior 6-foot-3, 270-pound lineman, led GCMS in tackles with 23 through three weeks and had a fumble recovery. Josh Bleich, a senior 6-foot-3, 235-pound lineman, had 11 tackles and three sacks last Friday against Fieldcrest.

Barnes forced a lost fumble and recorded a sack for a safety last Friday.

"They do not have, what I would consider, any chinks in their armor defensively. They are very fast," Palmer said. "They get a lot of guys to the football. They play with a lot of effort, but they also do a great job of reading their keys.

"I think their defensive coordinator does a great job as far as trying to put them in the best position they can be in, and I think their kids really believe in their system and just really execute on the defensive side of the ball, so it's going to be a challenge."

***

According to Allen, Fisher's defense forced five turnovers in a 21-14 week-three win over Tri-Valley. The Bunnies' defense also produced a shutout in a 58-0 victory last Friday over Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland.

"They get 11 helmets to the ball. Everyone rallies to the ball, and they're very good at causing turnovers," Allen said. "We have to make sure we're protecting the ball and not getting it stripped or taken away from us."

Tyler Wilson rushed for 133 yards against Tri-Valley and produced 212 yards on 18 carries against FCW while Will Delaney was 3 of 3 for 130 passing yards last Friday.

"They'll run a lot of option and a lot of zone read, and they keep you guessing," Allen said. "They have great speed to get to the outside with their quarterback, running backs and receivers, and that line does an outstanding job of getting off the ball and using fundamentals."

Although his team has won four in a row, Palmer said he knows his team will be facing its biggest challenge of the season this Friday.

"GCMS is on a different level than anyone we've played this year," Palmer said. "It's a team we consider to be one of the best one or two teams in Class 1A, and we're excited to get the opportunity to go against one of those teams and really figure out where we're at, not just in the HOIC, but also in Class 1A in the state of Illinois."

Allen, meanwhile, expects a big crowd and a "very excited atmosphere" at Kellar Field.

"Fisher's playing very well right now," Allen said. "Coach Palmer has his team playing hard whistle-to-whistle. The fundamentals are outstanding, and he has his kids believing, so it's going to be a great atmosphere, and we expect a great game between two good teams."