GCMS girls golf defeats Dwight in dual meet

Mon, 09/17/2018 - 8:59pm | The Ford County Record
GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls golf team won a dual meet 208-218 over Dwight on Monday.
 
The Falcons' Megan Moody earned medalist honors by shooting a 43 while Shannon Spangler finished third with a score of 52 and Katie Johnson shot a 56 to take fifth place. Sydney Funk shot a 57 to contribute to GCMS's final score.
 
Hattie Parsons (59) and Gabby Dammkoehler (72) also participated for the Falcons' varsity girls team.
 
Skyler Funk shot a 58 for GCMS's junior varsity team. 
 
GIRLS 
At Railside
GCMS 208, Dwight 218
Top individuals
1. Megan Moody (GCMS) 43; 2. Kelly Deterding (DWI) 48; 3. Shannon Spangler (GCMS) 52; 4. Chloe Butterbrodt (DWI) 53; 5. Katie Johnson (GCMS) 56.
GCMS results -- Sydney Funk, 57; Hattie Parsons, 59; Gabby Dammkoehler, 72. 
GCMS JV results -- Skyler Funk, 58. 
