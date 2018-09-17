GCMS girls golf defeats Dwight in dual meet

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls golf team won a dual meet 208-218 over Dwight on Monday.

The Falcons' Megan Moody earned medalist honors by shooting a 43 while Shannon Spangler finished third with a score of 52 and Katie Johnson shot a 56 to take fifth place. Sydney Funk shot a 57 to contribute to GCMS's final score.

Hattie Parsons (59) and Gabby Dammkoehler (72) also participated for the Falcons' varsity girls team.

Skyler Funk shot a 58 for GCMS's junior varsity team.

GIRLS

At Railside

GCMS 208, Dwight 218

Top individuals

1. Megan Moody (GCMS) 43; 2. Kelly Deterding (DWI) 48; 3. Shannon Spangler (GCMS) 52; 4. Chloe Butterbrodt (DWI) 53; 5. Katie Johnson (GCMS) 56.

GCMS results -- Sydney Funk, 57; Hattie Parsons, 59; Gabby Dammkoehler, 72.

GCMS JV results -- Skyler Funk, 58.