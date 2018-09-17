GCMS tennis competes at Dunlap Invite

DUNLAP -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley competed in a nine-team tournament in Dunlap this past Saturday.
The team finished in seventh place Every one of the GCMS girls went 1 out of 3 for the day. Girls participating were Alayna Miller (No. 1 singles), Riley Cushman (No. 2 singles), Jessica Mueller/Paige Shelton (No. 1 doubles), and Payton Beach/Summer Roesch (No. 2 doubles).
Roesch/Beach finished in sixth place as a doubles team.
The teams were Bloomington Central Catholic, Danville, Dunlap Gold, Dunlap Maroon, GCMS, Lasalle-Peru, Metamora, Peoria Richwoods and Putnam County.
BCC won the tournament, followed by Metamora and Danville.
"We played some awesome teams," GCMS head coach Cindy Petersen said. "The girls did a great job representing GCMS on Saturday."
This week, GCMS travels on Tuesday to play against St. Thomas More. On Thursday, the Falcons go to Watseka.
