CLIFTON -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School volleyball team won 25-20, 25-17 Monday over Clifton Central.

Jessica Freehill led the Falcons (3-6) in kills with four while Emily Clinton had four aces, Madison Eberle had six digs and Mady Schutte had 11 assists.

At Clifton

