MOMENCE -- Along with improving its overall record to 3-1, Paxton-Buckley-Loda's 32-16 win last Saturday over Seneca put it in first place in the Sangamon Valley Conference via a 2-0 conference record.

The Panthers will look to stay undefeated in the SVC as they travel to face Momence in a 7 p.m. Friday contest.

"This is a big game for us," PBL head coach Jeff Graham said.

After starting the 2018 season with three straight losses, Momence is 1-3 after winning 27-7 last Friday over SVC-foe Iroquois West.

"We are looking to improve each week," Momence head coach Wayne Walker said.

Although Momence is 1-3, Graham said the Redskins he is seeing on film are better than their record shows.

"They're a very athletic team. They definitely don't reflect their record," Graham said. "They can make plays at any time."

If the Panthers wins the SVC, it will be their third conference title in four years.

"PBL is once again a very good football team," Walker said. "We hope that we can match up with their skill players."

One of the skill players with whom Walker hopes his players can match up is T.J. Jones, who rushed for 216 yards and three touchdowns in PBL's 32-16 win last Saturday over Seneca. Jones had 343 yards rushing and three touchdowns prior to that game.

"T.J. Jones is a great running back, and if you give him crease, it looks like he can just take off," Walker said. "He has good vision, quickness and speed."

So far this year, Jones has 558 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

"T.J. is running the ball well. He's a hard-nosed runner. He's hard to take down, but he'll be the first to tell you that without that offensive line, it's hard to get a lot of that. Our offensive line really worked their tails off this week," Graham said.

"As we went back and watched film from Saturday, they really did a nice job of firing off the ball and driving some people, but then, you've got to put it all together, and T.J. sealed that. He ran hard and did a nice job for us."

Kobey Mazur threw for 392 yards and three touchdowns on 17-of-24 passing last Friday against Iroquois West.

"Kobey Mazur has done a great job for us this year at his role of QB and being the leader for our offense," Walker said.

Through the season, Mazur has 884 passing yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions while also producing 150 yards and one touchdown on 44 rushing attempts.

"He's very athletic," Graham said. "He throws a really good ball. He's fast. He's just a playmaker."

Senior running back Jalen Williams has rushed for 175 yards and three touchdowns on 41 carries.

"I was really impressed with Jalen Williams. He's fast," Graham said. "He looked good on film."

The Redskins have five players with over 100 receiving yards so far this season, led by senior Austin Kinz's 15 catches for 207 yards and two touchdowns.

Momence's wide-open offense contrasts with a run-heavy offense that PBL's defense faced last Saturday against Seneca.

"They spread you out. They're very athletic. They run great routes. You're going to see the tale of two cities this week. (Against Seneca), you saw a foot-to-foot straight T(-formation), and (against Momence), you're going to see a lot of spread. Don't get me wrong -- they run the ball and run it effectively," Graham said. "I like the way Jalen Williams runs, but they're also going to throw the ball, and Mazur does a really good job. He's a very athletic kid."

With two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, Seneca broke a streak of 10 consecutive quarters in which PBL's defense did not allow an offensive score.

Austin Gooden leads the Panthers in tackles with 20 1/2, including four for a loss of yards, while Dalton Busboom has 19 1/2 tackles, including seven for a loss of yards, and Andrew Swanson had 19 tackles, including one for a loss of yards.

"We're playing well," Graham said. "We just have to play smart defense. We've always kind of taken some risks, but as you take those risks, you also have to know what's going on and what could possibly happen as a result of that risk. People have to step up and play smart defense."

The PBL defense played without Jake Rich, who has eight tackles -- including 1 1/2 for a loss of yards -- this season, in its win over Seneca.

Drake Schrodt and Colton Coy were already out for the season with injuries.

"We've been dinged up here quite a bit," Graham said. "Hopefully this week, we're healthy and we're full."

Alex Rueck -- who has nine tackles, including 2 1/2 tackles -- played against Seneca despite injury.

"He was going to play one way or another," Graham said. "He's a tough kid."

As a result of some of the injuries, Swanson played both ways on Saturday, taking over as center.

"He did a great job," Graham said.

Luke Cowan played as an offensive guard while Luke Waterson took some reps at offensive tackle.

"I give credit to some of these guys who stepped up last week because of some of our injuries," Graham said. "That's just a microcosm. Other than that, we have a lot of people going two ways. That plays a toll on you, especially as hot as it was in Seneca. It's one of those things where we can't slack off from staying in shape. On the other side of that, we have some guys who are really beginning to step up and start filling some roles to give some guys some breaks."

Although the Panthers are on a three-game winning streak, Graham said there is plenty of room for improvement.

"Our goal this week is to clean up our mistakes -- some of our own penalties -- and being healthy and just improving on things that we did well on Saturday," Graham said.

"Offensively, we just have to clean up some of our mistakes. I feel like, sometimes, we drive the ball, but we shoot ourselves in the foot with a penalty or that fumble (against Seneca) that led to a safety. When you get to this stage, you shouldn't be making mistakes, and we'll continue to work to clean that stuff up."

PBL FOOTBALL SEASON STATS

PASSING

Name Comp.-att.-yds.-TDs-INTs

Gunner Belt 20-39-472-5-3

Gavin Coplea 2-22-11-0-3

TEAM 22-61-483-5-6

RUSHING

Name Att.-yds/TDs

T.J. Jones 58-558-6

Kyle Poll 33-175-1

Gavin Coplea 13-87-1

Keyn Humes 3-19-0

Gunner Belt 18-16-0

Drake Schrodt 2-5-0

Hunter Anderson 6-4-0

TEAM 133-864-8

RECEIVING

Name Rec.-yds.-TDs

Mason Ecker 9-241-2

Austin Gooden 3-59-0

Tristan Hauersperger 1-52-1

Keyn Humes 3-48-1

Kyle Poll 1-31-1

Hunter Anderson 1-30-0

Gunner Belt 2-11-0

Drake Schrodt 1-11-0

TEAM 21-483-5

TACKLES

Name Tot.-TFL-Sacks

Austin Gooden 20.5-4-1

Dalton Busboom 19.5-7-0

Andrew Swanson 19-1-0

Tristan Hauersperger 13-1-0

Hunter Anderson 12.5-3-0

Mason Ecker 10.5-1-0

Alex Rueck 9-2.5-0

Gunner Belt 8.5-0-0

Jake Rich 8-1.5-0

Kyle Poll 7.5-3-0

T.J. Jones 7-3.5/0

Luke Cowan 5.5-2.5-0

Keyn Humes 5.5-0-0

Chase Elson 4-0-0

Jalen Hutchcraft 3.5-0.5-0

Clayton Robidoux 3-0.5-0

Calvin Foster 3-0-0

Christian Denam 2.5-0-0

Drake Schrodt 2-0-0

Riley Cuppernell 2-0-0

Tanner Bowen 1-0-0

TEAM 167-31-1

FORCED FUMBLES

Name FFs

Dalton Busboom 1

TEAM 2

INTERCEPTIONS

Name INTs

Mason Ecker 1

Tristan Hauersperger 1

Kyle Poll 1

TEAM 3