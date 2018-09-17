Rantoul/PBL boys golf wins dual meet over Centennial

RANTOUL -- The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys varsity golf team won 158-165 in a dual meet Monday over Centennial.

T he Eagles' Trey VanWinkle won medalist honors with a score of 33 while Chase Moore finished tied for second with a score of 40. Noah Shields and Casey Dillman contributed to Rantoul/PBL's team score by shooting a 42 and a 43, respectively.

William Wake (46) and Jalen Childs (47) also participated for the Eagles' varsity boys team.

As individuals, Rantoul/PBL girls golfers Peyton Huls and Kelbie Hadyen had scores of 59 and 62.

Eli Remington shot a 52 and Sean Hudson shot a 55 for the Eagles' junior varsity boys team.

BOYS

At Willow Pond

Rantoul/PBL 158, Centennial 165

Top individuals

1. Trey VanWinkle (RPBL) 33; 2. Chase Moore (RPBL) 40; 2. Lucas Brown (CENT) 40; 4. Thomas Green (CENT) 41; 4. D. McMillan (CENT) 41.

Other Rantoul/PBL results -- Noah Shields, 42; Casey Dillman, 43; William Wake, 46; Jalen Childs, 47.

Rantoul/PBL JV results -- Eli Remington, 52; Sean Hudson, 55.

GIRLS

At Willow Pond

Rantoul/PBL results -- Peyton Huls, 59; Kelbie Hayden, 62.

Armstrong-Potomac results -- Anna Duden, 48.