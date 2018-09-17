Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Boys' Golf

Rantoul/PBL boys golf wins dual meet over Centennial

Mon, 09/17/2018 - 8:39pm | The Ford County Record
RANTOUL -- The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys varsity golf team won 158-165 in a dual meet Monday over Centennial.
 
The Eagles' Trey VanWinkle won medalist honors with a score of 33 while Chase Moore finished tied for second with a score of 40. Noah Shields and Casey Dillman contributed to Rantoul/PBL's team score by shooting a 42 and a 43, respectively.
 
William Wake (46) and Jalen Childs (47) also participated for the Eagles' varsity boys team.
 
As individuals, Rantoul/PBL girls golfers Peyton Huls and Kelbie Hadyen had scores of 59 and 62.
 
Eli Remington shot a 52 and Sean Hudson shot a 55 for the Eagles' junior varsity boys team.
 
BOYS
At Willow Pond
Rantoul/PBL 158, Centennial 165
Top individuals
1. Trey VanWinkle (RPBL) 33; 2. Chase Moore (RPBL) 40; 2. Lucas Brown (CENT) 40; 4. Thomas Green (CENT) 41; 4. D. McMillan (CENT) 41. 
Other Rantoul/PBL results -- Noah Shields, 42; Casey Dillman, 43; William Wake, 46; Jalen Childs, 47.
Rantoul/PBL JV results -- Eli Remington, 52; Sean Hudson, 55.
GIRLS 
At Willow Pond
Rantoul/PBL results -- Peyton Huls, 59; Kelbie Hayden, 62.
Armstrong-Potomac results -- Anna Duden, 48.
  • Printer-friendly version
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google
  • Yahoo
  • StumbleUpon
  • Reddit
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.