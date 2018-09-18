Fisher/GCMS soccer wins 2-1 over Iroquois West

GIBSON CITY -- The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team won 2-1 Monday over Iroquois West.

Caleb Bleich scored both goals for the Bunnies (12-1) in the first half while Ethan Kasper recorded 14 saves. Assists were credited to Tyler Ricks and Andrew Ferguson.

For Iroquois West (7-4), Diego Camarena notched its lone goal, also scored in the first half, while Ulises Aguilera made three saves.

Fisher/GCMS 2, Iroquois West 1

At Gibson City

IW 1 0 -- 1

FGCMS 2 0 -- 2

Goals -- Iroquois West (Diego Camarena). Fisher/GCMS 2 (Caleb Bleich 2).

Keeper saves -- Iroquois West 3 (Ulises Aguilera 3). F/GCMS 14 (Ethan Kasper 14).