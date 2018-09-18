Fisher/GCMS soccer wins 8-1 over Mount Pulaski

FISHER -- The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team won 8-1 Tuesday over Mount Pulaski.

Caleb Bleich recorded a hat trick while also being credited with an assist. Graham Voelker had two goals and two assists while Andrew Ferguson and William Shook each had a goal and an assist.

Tyler Freehill had a goal as well for the Bunnies.

Fisher/GCMS (13-1) had 23 shots on goal, led by Bleich with five and Ethan Kasper, Graham Voelker and Ricks with three each.

Kasper had four saves as goalkeeper while Parker Rollins had two saves.

Fisher/GCMS 8, Mount Pulaski 1

At Fisher

MTP 1 0 -- 1

FGCMS 3 5 -- 8

Goals -- Fisher/GCMS 8 (Caleb Bleich 3, Graham Voelker 2, Andrew Ferguson, Tyler Freehill, William Shook).

Assists -- Fisher/GCMS 8 (Tyler Ricks 3, Graham Voelker 2, Andrew Ferguson, Caleb Bleich, William Shook).

Keeper saves -- Fisher/GCMS 6 (Ethan Kasper 4, Parker Rollins 2).

Shots on goal -- Fisher/GCMS 23 (Caleb Bleich 5, Ethan Kasper 3, Graham Voelker 3, Tyler Ricks 3, Parker Rollins 2, Alex Minion 2, Tyler Freehill 2, Chris Hood, Evan Hazzard, William Shook).