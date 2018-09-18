GCMS girls golf defeats Watseka in dual meet

SHELDON -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls golf team won a dual meet Tuesday over Watseka.

The Falcons shot a 197 as a team while Watseka shot a 217.

Shannon Spangler finished second with a score of 46 while Megan Moody and Hattie Parsons each tied for third with a score of 50 and Katie Johnson tied for fifth by shooting a 51.

Katie Kamman shot a 55 while Abby Spiller shot a 56. For GCMS's junior varsity team, Sydney Funk, Skyler Funk and Gabby Dammkoehler shot a 56, 64 and 69, respectively.

GIRLS

At Shewami Country Club

GCMS 197, Watseka 217

Top individuals

1. Natalie Schroeder (WAT) 43; 2. Shannon Spangler (GCMS) 46; 3. Megan Moody (GCMS) 50; 3. Hattie Parsons (GCMS) 50; 5. Katie Johnson (GCMS) 51; 5. Holly Wingren (WAT) 51.

Other GCMS varsity results -- Katie Kamman, 55; Abby Spiller, 56.

GCMS JV results -- Sydney Funk, 56; Skyler Funk, 64; Gabby Dammkoehler, 69.