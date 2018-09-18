Our Sites
PBL volleyball loses in three sets to Tri-Valley
Tue, 09/18/2018 - 8:20am
|
The Ford County Record
DOWNS -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School volleyball team lost 25-14, 25-27, 25-12 to Tri-Valley on Monday.
Tri-Valley improved to 12-4 with the nonconference win while PBL fell to 7-6.
