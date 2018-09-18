Week 5 football predictions from the so-called experts

Week 5- Sept. 21

1. Tuscola (3-1) at Clinton (4-0), 7 p.m.

2. Monticello (4-0) at Bloomington Central Catholic (0-4), 7 p.m.

3. Prairie Central (3-1) at Chillicothe IVC (1-3), 7 p.m.

4. St. Joseph-Ogden (4-0) at Pontiac (4-0), 7 p.m.

5. Villa Grove/Heritage (2-2) at Cumberland (3-1), 7 p.m.

6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda (3-1) at Momence (1-3), 7 p.m.

7. Georgetown-Ridge Farm (1-3) at Hoopeston Area/Schlarman Academy/Armstrong-Potomac (1-3), 7 p.m.

8. Unity (0-4) vs. Olympia (1-3), 1 p.m., at Memorial Stadium (Saturday)

9. Rantoul (1-3) vs. St. Thomas More (2-2), 7 p.m., at Memorial Stadium (Saturday)

10. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (4-0) at Fisher (4-0), 7 p.m.

Clinton

Monticello

Prairie Central

Pontiac

Cumberland

PBL

G-RF

Unity

STM

GCMS

PBL picks up another important win, continuing its positive step to the playoffs.

Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (36-4)

Clinton

Monticello

Prairie Central

Pontiac

Cumberland

PBL

G-RF

Unity

STM

GCMS

At least record-wise, Fisher should be able to give GCMS its toughest fight of the regular season, but the Falcons have proven to be almost unbeatable through their school-record setting 18-game winning streak.

Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (35-5)

Tuscola

Monticello

Prairie Central

SJ-O

Cumberland

PBL

G-RF

Unity

St. Thomas More

GCMS

Get to Kellar Field in Fisher early on Friday night for the annual rivalry game between the host Bunnies and Gibson City-MelvinSibley. A close game in the first half goes in favor of the Falcons in the second half, but expect an entertaining night between two programs with high hopes for the playoffs.

Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (31-9)

Tuscola

Monticello

Prairie Central

Pontiac

VG/H

PBL

G-RF

Unity

Rantoul

GCMS

The experience for Rantoul and STM athletes playing at Memorial Stadium will be great, and it should be a back-and-forth affair. And we’ll see how the Bunnies fare against the defending 2A champs on their Homecoming.

Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (31-9)

Tuscola

Monticello

Prairie Central

Pontiac

Cumberland

PBL

G-RF

Unity

STM

GCMS

Saturday’s doubleheader at Memorial Stadium is a unique opportunity for three area teams (and Olympia). After four straight losses, the home of the Illini also might be where Unity can get off the schneid and into the win column.

Andrew Helregel, Piratt County Journal-Republican (28-12)

Tuscola

Monticello

Prairie Central

SJ-O

Cumberland

PBL

G-RF

Unity

STM

GCMS

What might have been billed as “best conference game of the season” a year ago, Monticello-BCC doesn’t hold as much luster with the Saints’ slow start.