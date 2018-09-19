GCMS girls golf defeats Iroquois West 189-213

ONARGA -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls golf team won 189-213 over Iroquois West on Wednesday.

Shannon Spangler won medalist honors by shooting a 40 for the Falcons. Megan Moody finished second with a score of 43 while Katie Kamman shot a 50 for fourth place.

Abby Spiller and Katie Johnson each shot a 56 while Hattie Parsons shot a 57.

At Shagbark

GCMS 189, Iroquois West 213

Top individuals

1. Shannon Spangler (GCMS) 40; 2. Megan Moody (GCMS) 43; 3. Marissa Pool (IW) 45; 4. Katie Kamman (GCMS) 50; 5. Georgia Curtis (IW) 55.

GCMS results -- Abby Apiller, 56; Katie Johnson, 56; Hattie Parsons, 57

GCMS JV results -- Sydney Funk, 51; Skyler Funk, 70; Gabby Dammkoehler, 77.