RANTOUL -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team won 40-8 over Rantoul St. Malachy in its season opener on Wednesday.

The Panthers outscored St. Malachy 12-2 in the first quarter as Losa Suaava scored eight points and Morgan Uden and Emily Robidoux each had two points.

In the second quarter, PBL outscored its opponent 11-1 as Robidoux had six points, Trixie Johnson had four points and Kate Wilson added one point.

The Panthers outscored St. Malachy 11-5 in the third quarter as Uden had six points and Robidoux had five points.

In the fourth quarter, the PBL defense shut out St. Malachy while Uden, Robidoux and Bailey Bruens each tallied two points.

At the game's end, Robidoux had 15 points while Uden also scored in double figures with 10 points. Suaava had eight points, Johnosn had four points, Bruns had two points and Wilson had one point.

"We played a great defensive game and had very balanced scoring," PBL eighth-grade coach Lynn Rubarts said. "Every girl contributed in some way tonight, whether it be scoring, defense, or making the extra pass. It was a great start to the season."

The Panthers' first home game is next Tuesday against Iroquois West. They will travel to Clifton on Monday.

8th-grade girls

PBL 40, Rantoul St. Malachy 8

PBL 12 11 11 6 -- 40

STM 2 1 5 0 -- 8

PBL (1-0)

Morgan Uden 5-0-10, Kate Wilson 0-1-1, Trixie Johnson 2-0-4, Kynlei Humes 0-0-0, Kendyl Enghausen 0-0-0, Jazmyn Kurland 0-0-0, Losa Suaava 4-0-8, Emily Robidoux 6-1-15, Bailey Bruns 1-0-2, Aubree Gooden 0-0-0, Mackenzie Swan 0-0-0. Totals 18-2-40.

St. Malachy

Danica Wrobel 0-0-0, Angelle W. 0-0-0. Hannah S. 0-0-0, Elizabeth Handel 1-0-2, Savannah Shumate 0-0-0, Savannah Ihnen 0-1-1, Sheila Navarrete 2-1-5, Kelsey V. 0-0-0, Hannah P. 0-0-0. Totals 3-2-8.

3-pointers -- PBL 2 (Robidoux 2).