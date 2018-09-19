PBL JH cross country girls finish second at Onarga Meet, Panther boys place second

ONARGA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School girls cross country team finished first in the Onarga Meet on Tuesday.

The Panthers finished first with a score of 26 while South Wilmington placed second with a score of 48.

Trixie Johnson finished first individually with a time of 14:20.59 while teammates Alexis Putnam and Mackenzie Swanson finished second and third, respectively, with times of 14:29.81 and 14:57.12.

Sydney Pickens finished 14th with a time of 16:45 while Tanner Graham placed 16th with a time of 16:47.55.

Taylor Daniels finished 26th with a time of 19:59.69 while Emmalee Harding placed 27th with a time of 20:04.41.

The PBL boys finished second with a score of 50 while Pontiac placed first with a score of 50.

Landen Barfield finished fifth individually in the boys' varsity race with a time of 13:44.18 while Sam Bice placed eighth with a time of 14:08.37 and Ethan Donaldson finished 10th with a time of 14:27.15.

Isaiah Busby finished 13th with a time of 14:37.68, followed by teammates Chase Ratcliff (14th, 14:39.9), Noah Steiner (16th, 14:27.2), Peyton James (21st, 15:16.15), Christian Deck (23rd, 15:30.12) and Tyson Franckey (31st, 17:39.31).

In the open race, Natalie Bunag finished 17th with a time of 20:38.25, followed by PBL teammates A.J. Anderson (18th, 20:40.4;), Sam Hewerdine (20th, 20:44.4) and Trixie Johnson (23rd, 22:30.59).

JUNIOR HIGH

At Onarga

BOYS VARSITY

Team scores

1. Pontiac, 26; 2. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 50; 3. Crescent City, 78; 4. Bismarck-Henning, 90; 5. South Wilmington, 27; BUGC NS; Saunemin NS; Iroquois West, NS; Tri-Point, NS; Mother Teresa, NS.

Top individuals

1. Sam Munsterman (CC) 13:03.09; 2. Aiden Lee (PON) 13:10.59; 3. Aiden Christenson (PON) 13:22.94; 4. Camden Fenton (PON) 13:33.47; 5. Landen Barfield (PBL) 13:44.18; 6. Logan McCabe (PON) 13:54.25; 7. James Dulin (BH) 14:07.75; 8. Sam Bice (PBL) 14:08.37; 9. Blake Ritzma (CC) 14:21.12; 10. Ethan Donaldson (PBL) 14:27.15.

PBL results -- 13. Isaiah Busby, 14:37.68; 14. Chase Ratcliff, 14:39.9; 16. Noah Steiner, 14:27.2; 21. Peyton James, 15:16.15; 23. Christian Deck, 15:30.12; 31. Tyson Franckey, 17:39.31.

GIRLS VARSITY

Team scores

1. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 26; 2. South Wilmington, 48; 3. Pontiac, 60; 4. Saunemin, 90; Crescent City, NS; BUGC, NS; Bismarck-Henning, NS; Iroquois West NS; Tri-Point, NS; Mother Teresa, NS; Odell, NS.

Top individuals

1. Trixie Johnson (PBL) 14:20.59; 2. Alexis Putnam (PBL) 14:29.81; 3. Mackenzie Swan (PBL) 14:57.12; 4. Adriann Sutton (PON) 15:24.06; 5. Mary Claire Phillips (SW) 15:55.81; 6. Tutum Sillms (IW) 15:58.62; 7. Kally Cotter (PON) 15:59.4; 8. Samantha Hartke (IW) 16:03.75; 9. McKenzie Ragland (SW) 16:19.15; 10. Reese LeBeane (BH) 16:27.12.

Other PBL results -- 14. Sydney Pickens, 16:45; 16. Tanner Graham, 16:47.55; 26. Taylor Daniels, 19:59.69; 27. Emmalee Harding, 20:04.41.

OPEN RACE

Tri-Point results -- 8. Ethan Tucek, 16:40.12; 13. Tyler Henson, 18:52.91.

PBL results -- 17. Natalie Bunag, 20:38.25; 18. A.J. Anderson, 20:40.4; 20. Sam Hewerdine, 20:44.4; 23. Trixie Johnson, 22:30.59.