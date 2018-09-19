Rantoul/PBL golf places fourth in Illini Prairie Conference Meet

At Rantoul. A 3-over-par 75 from Prairie Central’s Payton Dunahee helped the Hawks to a 314 team score, good for second place in the Illini Prairie Golf Tournament at Brookhill Golf Course. Trey VanWinkle shot 76, fifth-best individually, and Noah Shields shot 79 for an eighth-best individual finish, to help Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda finish fourth, while Monticello (sixth), St. Joseph-Ogden (eighth), St. Thomas More (ninth) and Unity (10th) also contended.



BOYS

Illini Prairie Conference

At Brookhill

TEAM SCORES

1. BCC 305; 2. Prairie Central 314; 3. Pontiac 327; 4. Rantoul/PBL 328; 5. IVC 350; 6. Monticello 362; 7. Olympia 374

TOP TEN INDIVIDUALS

1. Wisdom (BCC) 71; 2. Nyi (PON) 73; 3. Rubey (BCC) 74; 4. Dunahee (PC) 75; 5. Van Winkle (R/PBL) 76; 6. Nelson (BCC) 77; 6. Kilcullen (PC) 77; 8. Shields (R/PBL) 79; 9. Nowak (PC) 80; 9. Mettile (IVC) 80