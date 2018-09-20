GCMS volleyball loses in two sets to Deer Creek-Mackinaw

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley volleyball team lost 25-10, 25-18 Thursday to Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

Jessica Freehill led GCMS in kills with five while Mady Schutte and Molly Kroon each had an ace. Schutte also had seven assists while Payton Allen had a block and Madison Eberle had 11 digs.

For Dee-Mack, Addy Gruse had four kills and three blocks and Shelby DeBolt had two aces and 10 assists.

Deer Creek-Mackinaw def. GCMS 25-10, 25-18

At Gibson City

For Dee-Mack, kills: Addy Gruse 4; aces: Shelby DeBolt 2; blocks: Lilyen McCarthey 3, Gruse 3; digs: Jadyn Block 5; assists: DeBolt 10.

For GCMS, kills: Jessica Freehill 5; aces: Mady Schutte, Molly Kroon; blocks: Payton Allen; digs: Madison Eberle 11; assists: Schutte 7.