Iroquois County youth participate in state archery competition

PEKIN — Forty teen archers competed for top scores in the Illinois 4-H State Archery Shoot, held Sept. 8 in Pekin.

The competitors started the day in the wooded area around the Pekin Archers complex, where they shot both three-dimensional targets and flat field targets. In the afternoon, participants shot at large, round targets from distances of 50, 40 and 30 yards. By the end of the day, each competitor made 105 shots.

Two Iroquois County youth participated in this year’s event, both participating in the compound bow competition. These youth included Carson McGill of Ashkum, who placed sixth, and Kayla Adams of Chebanse.

Top recurve bow score earners included Ben and Isaac Snider (Mason County) and Alexander Ford (DuPage County). Top competitors in the compound division included Dominick Trujillo (Macon County), Levi Nusz (Stark County) and Kutter Thompson (Adams County).