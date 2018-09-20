RANTOUL -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade girls basketball team defeated Rantoul St. Malachy 20-18 on Wednesday.

The Panthers were tied with less then 30 seconds left in regulation.

"We had one 30-second timeout left," PBL seventh-grade coach Stacy Johnson said. "We quickly talked about a ball-screen play in the huddle that we just drew up, and the girls ran it perfectly for a bucket that won the game. We were so very proud of them and their efforts last night and look forward to the season ahead."

The Panthers' defense shut out St. Malachy in the first quarter while Bailey Bruns scored six points for PBL and Brooke Kleinert added two points. Bruns and Kleinert -- who scored four points by the game's end -- each scored two points in the second quarter as PBL went into halftime leading 12-7.

The Panthers led 16-15 after the third quarter as Bruns scored four points during the quarter. Bruns -- who would finish the game with 16 points -- tallied another four points in the fourth quarter.

"All of the girls did a great job last night in our first game of the season," Johnson said. "They came with a lot of energy and played as a team. This year our seventh- and eighth-grade girls are doing a book study by Jon Gordon called 'The Positive Dog.' This focus has been a vital role in creating a culture of supporting one another and focusing on feeding the positive dog within us and starving the negative dog.

"Each team even has their own 'Positive Dog' mascot on the bench with them to remind them that staying positive and supportive of one another leads to greater success.

"At one point in last night's game, the girls were down by a couple of points with less than two minutes in the game. I called a timeout and all of them had negative body language and a negative mindset.

"We reminded them that they had a choice -- they could choose to remain positive or they could feed that negative dog. The girls perked right up and went out with a positive attitude and mindset that won them the game."

7th-grade girls

PBL 20, Rantoul St. Malachy 18

PBL 8 4 4 4 -- 20

STM 0 7 8 3 -- 18

PBL (1-0)

Jordyn Goss 0-0-0, Mackenzie Swan 0-0-0, Madi Kaiser 0-0-0, Aubree Gooden 0-0-0, Bailey Luebchow 0-0-0, Bailey Bruns 8-0-16, Kamryn Suhl 0-0-0, Brooke Kleinert 2-0-4. Totals 10-0-20.

St. Malachy

Angelle Wrobel 1-0-2, Hannah Shields 0-0-0, Elizabeth Handel 1-2-4, Savannah Shumate 4-0-8, Savannah Ihnen 1-0-2, Tiffany Sanchez 0-0-0, Hannah Palomer 1-0-2. Totals 8-2-18.