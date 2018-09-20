PBL volleyball defeats Momence 25-23, 25-13

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School volleyball team ended a four-match losing streak with a 25-23, 25-13 win Thursday over Momence.

The Panthers won without one of their standout hitters, Aubree Bruns, who was out with an injury.

“We just went through the toughest part of our schedule. Aubree (Bruns is) injured, so now we have a lineup change, and we're trying to work out those kinks," PBL head coach Lindsay Stalowy said. "So it was a little shaky in set one, and even set two. Heading into Saturday, we've got four or five matches at the Watseka Tournament. We've got to find a lineup that sticks, and go with it.”

Jasmine Miles tied game one at 1-1 with a kill for PBL while Makayla Klann gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead.

After Momence led 4-3, Oyer tied the game with a kill and Maria Lemenager recorded an ace to extend a PBL lead to 6-4.

Oyer -- who had a team-high 10 kills along with two digs at the match's end -- recorded another kill to extend PBL's lead to 7-5 before Momence scored eight of the next 10 points to reclaim the lead at 13-9.

Kills by Lexi Johnson -- who finished the match with eight kills -- and Brooke Walder -- who had three kills and one dig -- helped PBL cut its deficit to 13-11 before Momence sided out to make the score 14-11.

The Panthers then went on a 6-1 run to take a 17-15 lead. Oyer recorded two kills during the run while Walder added a kill and Jasmine Miles and Lemenager each recorded an ace.

After Momence reclaimed the lead at 18-17, Oyer tied the game with a kill. The Panthers took the lead before Johnson recorded another kill to extend PBL's advantage to 20-18.

After Momence tied the game, Johnson recorded a kill and Katelyn Crabb -- who had nine digs and two aces -- recorded an ace to help PBL go on a 3-0 run to make the score 23-20. The Redskins tied the game again at 23-23 before Johnson recorded another kill to give the Panthers the lead once again at 24-23.

PBL scored the next point to clinch game one.

Walder and Oyer each recorded a kill to help PBL start game two with a 4-0 lead. After Momence cut its deficit to 5-4, Oyer recorded four kills to help the Panthers extend their lead to 10-5.

After the Redskins scored two points to cut their deficit to 10-7, Mackenzie Bruns recorded a kill, Johnson had three kills and Crabb recorded an ace to extend the Panthers' lead to 15-7.

Johnson recorded another kill to make the score 16-9. After Momence sided out, PBL scored three of the next four points to made the score 19-11. The Redskins scored the next two points before Mackenzie Bruns had two kills and Lemenager had an ace to extend PBL's lead to 22-13 and start a match-clinching 6-0 run.

“I think we just came out with a little more energy," Stalowy said. "In the first set, we made a lot of easy errors. We gave them quite a few service points on our end and made quite a few hitting errors. In the second set, I think we came out with a little more enthusiasm, and then we controlled our side and our errors just a little more. It still wasn't great, but there was a little more effort put forth in set two.”

Abbie Schmidt had 18 assists for PBL while Jasmine Miles had one kill and one ace, Mackenzie Bruns had four kills, Makayla Klann had one ace and six digs, Jolee Hastings had four digs, Lemenager had three aces and six digs and Makenna Klann had five assists.

While PBL improved to 8-6 overall and 3-1 in the Sangamon Valley Conference with the win, Momence fell to 2-2 in the SVC and 4-11 overall.

“It is good to get a conference win. Momence is one of those programs that are building. Their coach is doing a really good job," Stalowy said. "I know he coaches club volleyball, so he's getting a handful of his players to play club volleyball outside of school, so I think Momence is going to be one of those programs that starts to slowly shock people because they're starting to compete a little bit more.”

PBL def. Momence 25-23, 25-13

At Paxton

For PBL (8-6, 3-1), Addison Oyer 10, Lexi Johnson 8, Mackenzie Bruns 4, Brooke Walder 3, Jasmine Miles; aces: Maria Lemenager 3, Katelyn Crabb 2, Miles, Makayla Klann; digs: Crabb 9, Makayla Klann 6, Lemenager 6, Jolee Hastings 4, Oyer 2, Walder; assists: Abbie Schmidt 18, Makenna Klann 5.

Momence -- 2-2 SVC.