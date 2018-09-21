CHAMPAIGN -- Seeds have been announced for the IHSA Class 1A boys' soccer postseason, with Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley garnering the top seed in a loaded sub-sectional of the Judah Christian Sectional, with Uni High and Hoopeston Area the second and third seeds behind Fisher/GCMS.
The Bunnies will face either 10th-seeded Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond or seventh-seeded Tolono Unity in the Champaign St. Thomas More Regional in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9. The regional title match will be played at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13.
Champaign (Judah Christian) Sectional
Tournament site: Field of Dreams, 1202 S. Rising Rd., Champaign
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 17
Match 1 at 4:30 p.m.: Winner Macon (Meridian) Regional vs. Winner Fithian (Oakwood) Regional
Match 2 at 6:30 p.m.: Winner Champaign (St. Thomas More) Regional vs. Winner Bloomington (Cornerstone Christian Academy) Regional
SATURDAY, Oct. 20
Match 3 at 11 a.m.: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2
Bloomington (Cornerstone Christian Academy) Regional
Date TBA
Match 1 at TBA: (8) Stanford (Olympia) at (7) Normal (Calvary Christian Academy)
TUESDAY, Oct. 9
Match 2 at 4:30 p.m.: (2) Bloomington (Cornerstone Christian Academy) vs. Winner Match 1
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 10
Match 3 at 4:30 p.m.: (3) Bloomington (Central Catholic) vs. (5) Monticello
FRIDAY, Oct. 12
Match 4 at 4:30 p.m.: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3
Fithian (Oakwood) Regional
Date TBA
Match 1 at TBA: (9) Fithian (Oakwood) [Coop] at (8) St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden)
Match 2 at TBA: (11) Danville (Schlarman) at (5) Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin)
TUESDAY, Oct. 9
Match 3 at 4 p.m.: (2) Urbana (University) vs. Winner Match 1
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 10
Match 4 at 4 p.m.: (3) Hoopeston (H. Area) vs. Winner Match 2
SATURDAY, Oct. 13
Match 5 at 11 a.m.: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4
Macon (Meridian) Regional
Date TBA
Match 1 at TBA: (10) Mt. Pulaski at (9) Forsyth (Decatur Christian) [Coop]
TUESDAY, Oct. 9
Match 2 at 4:30 p.m.: (1) Decatur (St. Teresa) vs. Winner Match 1
Match 3 at 6:30 p.m.: (4) Farmer City (Blue Ridge) [Coop] vs. (6) Macon (Meridian) [Coop]
SATURDAY, Oct. 13
Match 4 at 10 a.m.: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3
Champaign (St. Thomas More) Regional
Date TBA
Match 1 at TBA: (10) Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) at (7) Tolono (Unity)
TUESDAY, Oct. 9
Match 2 at 4 p.m.: (1) Fisher [Coop] vs. Winner Match 1
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 10
Match 3 at 4 p.m.: (4) Champaign (St. Thomas More) vs. (6) Champaign (Judah Christian)
SATURDAY, Oct. 13
Match 4 at 10 a.m.: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.