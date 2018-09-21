GCMS football defeats Fisher 56-0 in battle of unbeatens

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Bryce Barnes (18) tackles Fisher’s Will Delaney (5) and causes a fumble, which is caught by Hayden Workman (71) in a prep football game at Kellar Field in Fisher on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.

FISHER — The difference between Nos. 2 and 9 couldn’t have been more stark Friday night at Kellar Field.

One football team produced six rushing touchdowns, a defensive score and a special teams tally in addition to recovering two fumbles and permitting 66 yards of opposing offense.

The other side was working against a running clock the entire second half.

These facts equaled a 56-0 victory for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley over Fisher, a battle of The Associated Press’ Class 1A No. 2 program against its No. 9 squad during the Bunnies’ homecoming game.

“There was so much media and stuff going out and a lot of talk about undefeated teams,” said Falcons lineman Hayden Workman, who returned a loose ball 14 yards for six points on defense. “But we just did our responsibilities, and we executed and we came out with a win.”

GCMS (5-0) wasted no time whisking away control from Fisher (4-1) in Heart of Illinois Conference crossover action.

Jared Trantina plowed into the end zone from 14 yards out less than six minutes in. GCMS tacked on three more scores before the first quarter’s conclusion — Bryce Barnes on a 7-yard blocked punt return, Payton Kean on a 17-yard rush and Trantina on a 7-yard plunge.

The next period featured Workman’s scoop-and-score, a 2-yard dash by Kean and a Trantina 41-yard jaunt.

Just like that, the Falcons carried a 49-0 advantage into the locker room.

“No team’s impossible (to stop), but (it makes us) tougher to stop, absolutely,” GCMS coach Mike Allen said of his crew’s three-phase dominance. “When you’re clicking like that, as a coaching staff, we’re happy with how we played.”

Workman’s effort brought an extra level of joy to his teammates, even as he received a penalty for spiking the ball afterward.

“Bryce Barnes got the tackle, and it just so happened it just landed right in my arms, and I just ran right in the end zone,” Workman said. “That’s my first touchdown ever. I was pretty excited.”

The Bunnies entered Week 5 riding the busy legs of fullback Tyler Wilson, who secured at least 133 yards each of his previous four outings.

This time, the junior logged just 43 yard on 14 carries as the Fisher offense stalled once center Calen Ragle suffered a facial injury early on.

“We just talk about our response to those events. That’s what I said: ‘That happened.’ And it did,” Fisher coach Jake Palmer said. “That’s a really good football team, but from here on out, we’re going to have to put that behind us and move on.”

Palmer acknowledged GCMS is the model for success as a reigning state champion that has three shutouts this year. The Falcons backed that up beyond posting just a lopsided victory Friday against their rivals.

As the last quarter approached, everyone on the GCMS sideline threw up four fingers. Just because a win was in the bag didn’t mean the Falcons were sleeping on that victory’s waning moments.

“We just want to keep our kids focused, knowing the game’s not over,” Allen said. “We expect 48 minutes out of every player who plays.”



GCMS 56, Fisher 0

GCMS 29 20 0 7 —56

Fisher 0 0 0 0 —0

INDIVIDUAL SCORING

GCMS — Trantina 14 run (Freehill kick)

GCMS — Barnes 21 blocked punt return (Garard run)

GCMS — Kean 17 run (Freehill kick)

GCMS — Trantina 7 run (Freehill kick)

GCMS — Workman 18 fumble return (Freehill kick)

GCMS — Kean 2 run (Freehill kick)

GCMS — Trantina 41 run (kick fail)

GCMS — Laughery 44 run (Freehill kick)