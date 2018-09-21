GCMS tennis defeats Watseka 5-2

WATSEKA -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley tennis team won 5-2 Thursday over Watseka.

Alayna Miller defeated Brianna Hanners 6-6, 7-2 with a 6-4 tiebreaker in the No. 1 singles match. Jessica Mueller defeated Bailie Rabideau 6-4, 6-0 in the No. 3 singles match while Summer Roesch defeated Ashton Peters 7-5, 6-0 in the No. 4 singles match.

Roesch/Payton Beach won 8-6 in the No. 2 doubles match while Miller/Lanie Celeschi won 9-7 in the No. 3 doubles match.

"I expected this to be a close match with the Warriors and it was," GCMS head coach Cindy Petersen said. "I was so proud of all my girls and how hard they played in the heat last night. It was good to see that they were able to stay focused, come back in their matches, and play some solid tennis to help us win as a team.

"It literally came down to the last two matches of the night to secure the win for the Falcons. Getting two wins each from Alayna Miller and Summer Roesch helped put the Falcons in a good position to win. We continue to improve every time we step on the courts and that is always the goal as we get closer to sectionals."

The Falcons travel to Pontiac and Champaign Central next week.

GCMS 5, Watseka 2

At Watseka

SINGLES

Alayna Miller (GCMS) def. Brianna Hanners, 6-6, 7-2 (6-4)

Jessica Mueller (GCMS) def. Bailie Rabideau, 6-4, 6-0

Summer Roesch (GCMS) def. Ashton Peters, 7-5, 6-0

DOUBLES

Roesch/Payton Beach (GCMS) def. Merdles/Hanners, 8-6

Miller/Lanie Celeschi (GCMS) def. Peters/Crosswell, 9-7