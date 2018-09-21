PBL football defeats Momence 49-7 to extend winning streak

MOMENCE — Paxton-Buckley-Loda increased its winning streak to four games with a 49-7 win Friday over Momence.

“It feels good,” PBL head coach Jeff Graham said. “Our kids cam out and took care of business tonight, and I’m just proud of the effort.”

Two takeaways by a PBL defense, which shut out Momence for the first 23 minutes of the first half, resulted in touchdown for the Panthers.

Following a fumble recovery by Dalton Busboom, Gunner Belt threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Mason Ecker to put PBL up 7-0 with 10:25 left in the first quarter.

An interception by Tristan Hauersperger led to a 31-yard connection from Belt to Ecker that made the score 21-0 in favor of the Panthers with 1:11 remaining in the opening quarter.

“Defensively, I thought we did a really nice job,” Graham said. “For our defense to hold them to one score, I’m just super-proud of them and the effort they put in all week and playing hard tonight.”

A nine-play, 50-yard drive was capped off by a 1-yard scoring run by Belt with 5:11 remaining in the first quarter. Belt also completed a 22-yard touchdown pass to Austin Gooden with 10:18 left in the second quarter.

Momence scored its lone first-half touchdown via an 11-yard pass from Kobey Mazur to Grant Laney with 17 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Belt tossed his fourth touchdown pass for 29 yards to Hauersperger after Keyn Humes scored on a 9-yard run in the third quarter. T.J Jones scored on a 42-yard run with 1:09 left in the third quarter to force a running clock.

“Hands down to our offensive line,” Belt said. “They played great blocking for me up front. That defensive line for Momence is very strong, so I’m glad they were able to hold it, and our receivers were making plays catching the ball when I didn’t throw it well enough. It was just an all-around great night.”

The Panthers (4-1, 3-0 Sangamon Valley Conference) will host their homecoming game against Salt Fork next Friday.

“We’ll enjoy this win tonight, and then we’ll start looking at Salt Fork,” Graham said.



PBL 49, Momence 7

PBL 21 7 21 0 -- 49

MOM 0 7 0 0 -- 7

Scoring summary

P -- Ecker 53 pass from Belt (Humes kick)

P -- Belt 1 run (Humes kick)

P -- Ecker 31 pass from Belt (Humes kick)

P -- Gooden 22 pass from Belt (Humes kick)

M -- Laney 11 pass from Mazur (Laney kick)

P -- Humes 9 run (Ecker run)

P -- Hauersperger 29 pass from Belt (Humes run)

P -- Jones 42 run (Humes kick)