Josh Brocato -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda cross country standout finished 18th with a time of 27:18 for Indiana Wesleyan in Friday's Taylor University Ray Bullock Invitational.

Jordan Anderson -- The former PBL football standout had four tackles, including 1 1/2 for loss of yards, and one-half sack for Knox College in a 28-3 loss Saturday to Ripon.

Jake Stevenson -- The 2016 PBL graduate started at center for a McKendree football team that produced 556 yards of total offense in a 55-45 loss Saturday to Chowan.

Sam Baillie -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football standout had three tackles for Culver-Stockton in a 20-17 loss Saturday to Ozark.

Brandon Wilkerson -- The former Tri-Point cross country standout finished fifth with a time of 25:20.6 for Augustant College at Friday's Brissman/Lundeen Invitational in Rock Island.

Kody Harrison -- The 2018 PBL graduate finished 123rd with a time of 27:56.9 for Grinnell College at Friday's Brissman/Lundeen Invitational in Rock Island.

Ariana Gentzler -- As of Saturday, the former PBL volleyball standout has 115 kills, 12 digs and 40 blocks for Vincennes College.

Katelyn Riffle -- As of Saturday, the 2017 PBL graduate has 131 kills, 49 blocks and 19 digs for Parkland College.

Kassidi Burton -- The former Tri-Point volleyball standout has 162, 11 blocks, 12 service aces and 82 digs as of Saturday.