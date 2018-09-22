Fisher/GCMS soccer defeats Watseka 5-0

Fisher/GCMS’s Parker Rollins, left, and Alex Minion celebrate after Minion scores early in the second period to put the Bunnies up 4-0 against Watseka during Saturday’s match.

WATSEKA — On Saturday, the visiting Bunnies jumped out to an early lead and didn’t let up in a 5-0 nonconference victory over Watseka.

Caleb Bleich scored two goals in the first half to spark Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in its fourth consecutive win, with Tyler Ricks adding a goal and an assist against Watseka (1-13).

In the second half, Alex Minion scored off a Graham Voelker assist and Brodie Doman tallied an unassisted goal.



Fisher/GCMS 5, Watseka 0

Fisher/GCMS 3 2 —5

Watseka 0 0 —0

First half: Fisher/GCMS — Rick (ua), Bleich (ua), Bleich (Ricks)

Second half: Minion (Voelker), Doman (pk)