Fisher/GCMS soccer defeats Watseka 5-0

WATSEKA — On Saturday, the visiting Bunnies jumped out to an early lead and didn’t let up in a 5-0 nonconference victory over Watseka.
Caleb Bleich scored two goals in the first half to spark Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in its fourth consecutive win, with Tyler Ricks adding a goal and an assist against Watseka (1-13).
In the second half, Alex Minion scored off a Graham Voelker assist and Brodie Doman tallied an unassisted goal.
Fisher/GCMS 5, Watseka 0
Fisher/GCMS 3 2 —5
Watseka 0 0 —0
First half: Fisher/GCMS — Rick (ua), Bleich (ua), Bleich (Ricks)
Second half: Minion (Voelker), Doman (pk)
