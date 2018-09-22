Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Boys' Soccer

Fisher/GCMS soccer defeats Watseka 5-0

Sat, 09/22/2018 - 9:18pm | The Ford County Record
Image Gallery:
Fisher/GCMS soccer at Watseka
Fisher/GCMS soccer at Watseka
» more
Photo by: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Parker Rollins, left, and Alex Minion celebrate after Minion scores early in the second period to put the Bunnies up 4-0 against Watseka during Saturday’s match.

WATSEKA — On Saturday, the visiting Bunnies jumped out to an early lead and didn’t let up in a 5-0 nonconference victory over Watseka.

Caleb Bleich scored two goals in the first half to spark Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in its fourth consecutive win, with Tyler Ricks adding a goal and an assist against Watseka (1-13).
In the second half, Alex Minion scored off a Graham Voelker assist and Brodie Doman tallied an unassisted goal.

Fisher/GCMS 5, Watseka 0
Fisher/GCMS 3 2 —5
Watseka 0 0 —0
First half: Fisher/GCMS — Rick (ua), Bleich (ua), Bleich (Ricks)
Second half: Minion (Voelker), Doman (pk)

  • Printer-friendly version
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google
  • Yahoo
  • StumbleUpon
  • Reddit
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.