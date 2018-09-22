PBL High School cross country competes at Spartan Classic

ST. JOSEPH -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys cross country team finished eighth among 26 full teams at Saturday's Spartan Classic.

The Panthers scored a 247 while Monticello won the meet with a score of 78. Ryder James finished 12th individually with a time of 15:49.24.

Erik Reck finished 46th with a time of 16:52.07 while Nik Schnabel placed 55th with a time of 17:02.03, Trevor Morse finished 72nd with a time of 17:23.85 and Jesse Barfield finished 83rd with a time of 17:34.53 to help contribute to PBL's team score. Keagan Busboom (92nd, 17:38.45) and Daniel Busby (93rd, 17:39.21) also participated in the boys' race for the Panthers.

The PBL girls finished 19th out of 24 full teams with a score of 468 as Evie Ellis placed 16th individually with a time of 18:43.57.

Lorena Arnett finished 97th with a time of 22:10.59 while Gracie Smith placed 105th with a time of 22:23.39, Gina Galey finished 137th with a time of 24:02.43 and Hope Johnson finished 149th with a time of 24:53.59 to contribute to the Panthers' team score. Jordan Parrish (154th, 25:26.03) and Olivia Wilson (157th, 25:30.12) also participated in the girls' race for PBL.

SPARTAN CLASSIC

At St. Joseph

BOYS

Team scores

1. Monticello, 78; 2. El Paso-Gridley, 88; 3. Urbana University, 138; 4. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 211; 5. Tolono Unity, 226; 6. Carlinville, 242; 7. Effingham St. Anthony, 244; 8. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 247; 9. Tuscola, 272; 10. Toledo Cumberland, 288; 11. Tri-Valley, 291; 12. Tremont, 305; 13. St. Joseph-Ogden, 313; 14. Seeger, 331; 15. Shelbyville, 345; 16. Neoga, 416; 17. Heyworth, 432; 18. LaSalette, 449; 19. Maroa-Forsyth, 489; 20. Liberty, 523; 21. Delavan, 565; 22. Cowden-Herrick, 620; 23. Sullivan, 649; 24. Chrisman, 653; 25. Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, 661; 26. Judah Christian, 706; Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, NS; Oakwood, NS; Decatur St. Teresa, NS.

Top individuals

1. Garrett Dixon (MON) 14:40.3; 2. Leland Sumer (TRE) 15:12.76; 3. Aryan Lalwani (UNI) 15:15.48; 4. Jackson Stewart (STT) 15:17.51; 5. Noah Smith (EPG) 15:18.95; 6. Cameron Woodard (UNITY) 15:20.68; 7. Layton Hall (ALAH) 15:24.39; 8. Reece Johnson (NEO) 15:30.63; 9. Colby Johnson (DM) 15:45.99; 10. Drew Guimond (TV) 15:47.28; 11. Isiah McCune (SJO) 15:48.96; 12. Ryder James (PBL) 15:49.24; 13. Asa Smith (EPG) 15:50.49; 14. Jarrett Cox (UNITY) 15:53.5; 15. Bo Halvorsen (EPG) 15:58.76; 16. Patrick Hennessey (SEE) 16:00.38; 17. Brian Dust (ESA) 16:01.07; 18. Kort McClellan (CUMB) 16:02.85; 19. Luke Sokolowski (MON) 16:04.82; 20. Gabe Martinez (BHRA) 16:05.11; 21. Morgan Dixon (MON) 16:10.82; 22. Ethan Bright (MON) 16:10.9; 23. Ryan Bright (MON) 16:17.99; 24. Josh Baysore (MON) 16:18.47; 25. Henry Kraatz (UNI) 16:18.49.

PBL results -- 46. Erik Reck, 16:52.07; 55. Nik Schnabel, 17:02.03; 72. Trevor Morse, 17:23.85; 83. Jesse Barfield, 17:34.53; 92. Keagan Busboom, 17:38.45; 93. Daniel Busby, 17:39.21.

GIRLS

Team scores

1. Tolono Unity, 62; 2. St. Joseph-Ogden, 106; 3. Monticello, 126; 4. El Paso-Gridley, 140; 5. Urbana University, 169; 6. Teutopolis, 179; 7. Tremont, 205; 8. Shelbyville, 257; 9. Decatur St. Teresa, 259; 10. Seeger, 306; 11. Effingham St. Anthony, 379; 12. Delavan, 383; 13. Tri-Valley, 390; 14. Neoga, 397; 15. Tuscola, 431; 16. Carlinville, 434; 17. Maroa-Forsyth, 443; 18. Toledo Cumberland, 450; 19. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 468; 20. Heyworth, 496; 21. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 513; 22. Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, 597; 23. Judah Christian, 606; 24. Oakwood, 638; Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, NS; Chrisman, NS; Cowden-Herrick, NS; Liberty, NS; Sullivan, NS.

Top individuals

1. Alyssa McPike (MON) 17:36.19; 2. Ailey Mitchell (SHEL) 17:49.2; 3. Caroline Bachert (UNITY) 17:53.27; 4. Katelyn Robbins (LIB) 18:04.84; 5. Cassidy Bagby (SJO) 18:11.21; 6. Gabrielle Spain (SHEL) 18:11.33; 7. Cate Atkins (EPG) 18:12.49; 8. Veronica Hein (STT) 18:21.43; 9. Katie Springer (DEL) 18:22.45; 10. Jennifer Romero (SEE) 18:22.51; 11. Lizzy Friedinger (TRE) 18:30.07; 12. Morgan Mette (TEUT) 18:36.96; 13. Jordan Harmon (UNITY) 18:37.81; 14. Rachel Koon (MON) 18:40.1; 15. Audrey Hancock (UNITY) 18:40.42; 16. Evie Ellis (PBL) 18:43.57; 17. Evy Atkins (UNITY) 18:49.03; 18. Kylie Decker (UNITY) 18:49.17; 19. Anika Kimme (UNI) 18:50.07; 20. Hannah Rajlich (SJO) 18:50.31; 21. Tressa Scheuermann (TRE) 18:51.16; 22. Sarah Carr (ESA) 18:53.21; 23. Ruby Slightom (EPG) 18:53.81; 24. Jessica Runde (TEUT) 18:59.15; 25. Jasmyn Dittamore (CUMB) 18:59.66.

PBL results -- 97. Lorena Arnett, 22:10.59; 105. Gracie Smith, 22:23.39; 137. Gina Galey, 24:02.43; 149. Hope Johnson, 24:53.59; 154. Jordan Parrish, 25:26.03; 157. Olivia Wilson, 25:30.12.