ST. JOSEPH -- Trixie Johnson and Alexis Putnam each had a top-five finish for the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School cross country team at Friday's St. Joseph Invite.

Johnson finished third and fourth, respectively, in the seventh- through eighth-grade girls' race with times of 13:25.6 and 13:29.4 while Mackenzie Swan finished 11th with a time of 14:16.9, Brooke Kleinert placed 50th with a time of 17:32.5 and Kate Wilson finished 55th with a time of 17:51.8.

In the seventh- through eighth-grade boys race, PBL's Landen Barfield placed 10th with a time of 12:40.

Sam Bice finished 11th with a time of 12:41.7 while Ethan Donaldson finished 21st with a time of 13:23.8, followed by Panther teammates Chase Ratcliff (30th, 14:01.8), Noah Steiner (35th, 14:26.5), Christian Deck (42nd, 15:08.1), Peyton James (47th, 15:17.7) and Tyson Franckey (63rd, 16:50.6).

In the fifth- through sixth-grade girls' race, Sydney Pickens finished 15th wit ha time of 15:30.3, followed by PBL teammates Tanner Graham (16th, 15:35.1), Taylor Daniels (26th, 17:28), Natalie Bunag (37th, 19:49.1), Sam Hewerdine (44th, 20:56.4) and Elizabeth Megson (45th, 21:01.3).

In the fifth- through sixth-grade boys' race, Isaiah Busby finished 16th with a time of 14:05.6 and A.J. Anderson placed 60th with a time of 18:00.7.

FRIDAY

JUNIOR HIGH

ST. JOSEPH INVITE

7TH-, 8TH-GRADE BOYS

Top individuals

1. Peter Smith (St. John Champaign) 11:42.5; 2. Jay Saunders (St. Thomas) 11:59.3; 4. Martin Mondala (St. Matts) 12:11.2; 5. Carson Maroon (St. Joe) 12:18.6; 6. Isaac Turk (St. Matts) 12:30.7; 7. Nicholas Demos (St. John Champaign) 12:33.3; 8. Teo Chemla (Uni) 12:38.4; 9. Drew Thurman (St. Joe) 12:40.0; 10. Landen Barfield (PBL) 12:40.0.

PBL results -- 11. Sam Bice, 12:41.7; 21. Ethan Donaldson, 13:23.8; 30. Chase Ratcliff, 14:01.8; 35. Noah Steiner, 14:26.5; 42. Christian Deck, 15:08.1; 47. Peyton James, 15:17.7; 63. Tyson Franckey, 16:50.6.

7TH-, 8TH-GRADE GIRLS

Top individuals

1. Kate Ahmari (Uni) 12:13.1; 2. Aleigha Garrison (Judah) 12:43.3; 3. Trixie Johnson (PBL) 13:25.6; 4. Alexis Putnam (PBL) 13:29.4; 5. Kennedy Ramshaw (St. Matts) 13:32.9; 6. Ava Dickerson (St. Matts) 13:52.0; 7. Chloe Burkhalter (St. Joe) 13:53.3; 8. Helene Jones (St. Joe) 14:02.6; 9. Hannah Gilbert (St. John Champaign) 14:06.7; 10. Mariclare O'Gorman (St. John Champaign) 14:06.8.

PBL results -- 11. Mackenzie Swan, 14:16.9; 50. Brooke Kleinert, 17:32.5; 55. Kate Wilson, 17:51.8.

5TH-, 6TH-GRADE BOYS

PBL results -- 16. Isaiah Busby, 14:05.6; 60. A.J. Anderson, 18:00.7.

5TH-, 6TH-GRADE GIRLS

PBL results -- 15. Sydney Pickens, 15:30.3; 16. Tanner Graham, 15:35.1; 26. Taylor Daniels, 17:28; 37. Natalie Bunag, 19:49.1; 44. Sam Hewerdine, 20:56.4; 45. Elizabeth Megson, 21:01.3.