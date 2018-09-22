PBL volleyball places third in Watseka Invite

WATSEKA — In Saturday’s Watseka Invite, Paxton-Buckley-Loda (11-7) beat the host Warriors (11-10) 25-12, 25-20 in the third-place match, with Abbie Schmidt and Addison Oyer representing PBL on the all-tournament team.

In the invite’s White Pool, the Panthers defeated Salt Fork 25-18, 25-18 and Gardner-South Wilmington 25-16, 25-7 before losing to Peotone 25-13, 25-17.



Watseka Invite

MAROON POOL

Watseka def. Hoopeston Area 25-16, 25-8; Watseka def. Milford 18-25, 25-17, 15-7; Danville def. Milford 25-12, 16-25, 15-10; Danville def. Hoopeston Area 25-14, 25-12; Milford def. Hoopeston Area 25-8, 25-11

WHITE POOL

PBL def. Salt Fork 25-18, 25-18; PBL def. Gardner South Wilmington 25-16, 25-19; Peotone def. PBL 25-13, 25-17; Peotone def. Gardner South Wilmington 25-16, 25-7; Peotone def. Salt Fork 25-18, 25-27, 15-7; Gardner Wouth Wilmington def. Salt Fork 25-16, 25-20

THIRD PLACE — PBL def. Watseka 25-12, 25-20

CHAMPIONSHIP — Danville def. Peotone 25-18, 23-25, 17-15

ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM

Audri Hyde (Danville); Kaitlyn Lowenstein (Danville); Kelsy Wendall (Danville); Sam Conley (Milford); Abbie Schmidt (PBL); Addison Oyer (PBL); Malya Sayre (Peotone); Paige Petersen (Peotone); Kennedy Bauer (Watseka); Taylor Schippert (Watseka)