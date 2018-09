CLIFTON -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Youth Football Seniors team lost 22-6 to Clifton Central on Saturday.

The Falcons scored on a pass from Alex Ward to Alex Overman. Ty Hardin was their leading rusher.

GCMS was led in tackles by Ty Hardin, Aiden Sancken and Connor Mueller. Alex Ward also had an interception for the Falcons' defense.