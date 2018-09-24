Fisher/GCMS soccer wins 1-0 over Unity

Fisher/GCMS’ Tyler Ricks (8) heads the ball in a prep soccer game at Unity High School in Tolono on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018.

TOLONO -- Caleb Bleich found the back of the net in the 75th minute to lift the Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team to a 1-0 victory Monday over Tolono Unity.

Goaltender Ethan Kasper notched a 10-save shutout for Fisher/GCMS (15-1). Nate Reitmeier turned in 14 saves for Unity (7-6-1).

Bleich's match-winning goal was unassisted. The Bunnies put up seven shots on goal, including three from Tyler Ricks and two from Bleich.

Fisher/GCMS and Unity may meet again in the IHSA Class 1A Champaign St. Thomas More Regional.

The No. 1-seeded Bunnies will face either the No. 7-seeded Rockets or 10th-seeded Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond -- whichever of those teams wins in the quarterfinals on Friday, Oct. 5 -- in the regional semifinals at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9. Fisher/GCMS defeated ALAH 5-0 on Sept. 6.

Fourth-seeded St. Thomas More and No. 6 Judah Christian will meet in the other semifinal, with the regional title match to be played at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13. The Bunnies defeated Judah Christian 4-0 on Aug. 27.

Fisher/GCMS 1, Unity 0

Fisher/GCMS 0 1 —1

Unity 0 0 —0

First half: No scoring

Second half: Fisher/GCMS — Bleich (ua)