GCMS, Tri-Valley football to battle for HOIC Large supremacy

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Tri-Valley football teams each have "something to prove," according to GCMS head coach Mike Allen.

Since the Heart of Illinois Conference divided into two divisions for football prior to the 2016 season, Tri-Valley has won the Large Division title in each of the past two seasons while GCMS won the Small Division each year.

Prior to this season, GCMS was transferred into the HOIC Large Division. When the Falcons host Tri-Valley at 7 p.m. Friday, each team will go into the matchup with a 2-0 record in the division.

"This is a matchup we've waited for," Allen said. "We knew it was going to be a big matchup. We expect a great ballgame on Friday night."

In 2015, both GCMS and Tri-Valley split the HOIC title as they both went undefeated through the regular season, with Tri-Valley going on to win the IHSA Class 2A state championship.

The Falcons will enter Friday's game on a school-record 19-game winning streak, which includes last year's 2A state-title game victory last November.

"They're the state champs, so we're going to have our work cut out for us," Tri-Valley head coach Josh Roop said. "In this conference, there's a quality opponent every week. There's lot of football to be played, but this is a big game between the two teams that are 2-0 in the division."

Meanwhile, Tri-Valley is on a two-game winning streak of its own as it goes into Friday's matchup with a 3-2 overall record.

"I think it's a very tough matchup," Allen said. "They're a very physical team, and they keep getting better every week. This is a big game for both teams. Tri-Valley is always a well-coached group."

A 1-2 start for the Vikings was followed by a 42-6 win in week four over El Paso-Gridley and a 27-0 triumph last Friday over LeRoy.

"We're just trying to get better and do what we do, execute better and give more effort, and hopefully, we can get into the playoffs," Roop said.

Tri-Valley's first loss came via a 27-14 score in a week-one nonconference matchup against an undefeated Decatur St. Teresa team that was ranked No. 4 in Class 2A last week. In week three, the Vikings lost 21-14 to a Fisher team that was ranked ninth in 1A.

"Tri-Valley was shorthanded that first week, where they played St. Teresa. That game against Fisher had a downpour of rain, and they had trouble keeping hold of the ball," Allen said. "Those are two losses against very good teams. Traditionally, Tri-Valley gets better and better every week. You can tell by watching film that they're getting better. That's something they traditionally do, and we'll just have to match what they bring."

Last Friday, GCMS won 56-0 over Fisher in a matchup of unbeatens.

It was the defense's third shutout of the season as Hayden Workman scored a touchdown via fumble recovery and Bryce Barnes returned a blocked punt for a touchdown as well.

Jared Trantina rushed for three touchdowns while Payton Kean added two more scores via the ground attack.

With a touchdown reception in a 48-6 week-four win over Fieldcrest, Ryland Holt broke the school record for all-time touchdown catches.

"There are good athletes everywhere," Roop said.

Meanwhile, Zach Woodring rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns in Tri-Valley's win over LeRoy while Jake Reeser passed for two scores.

"The quarterback not only throws the ball well, but he's a very good runner. He likes to run the ball. He does a great job of deciding whether to keep (the ball) or give it. He's a mulitple threat," Allen said.

"Their running back is quick and tough to bring down, probably one of the fastest runners we've seen up to this point, so we have to make sure we contain him and the quarterback. On the defensive side, it's going to be responsibility football -- everybody is going to have their job to do, and they have to make sure they're doing their job. Otherwise, it'll break down the rest of the system."

Despite GCMS's dominance over Fisher, Allen said his team's celebration was short-lived.

"We always tell the guys (after a win) to enjoy the victory tonight, but tomorrow, get your find focused," Allen said. "On Saturday, we had to turn our mindset to Tri-Valley. Last week was a big win, but we have to now turn everything toward Tri-Valley and have a good week of practice."

It is also the Falcons' homecoming week.

"As coaches, we have to make sure we're doing a good job of keeping the guys focused, and they have to make sure they're staying focused, holding each other accountable and not getting caught up in other things," Allen said.