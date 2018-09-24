PBL, Salt Fork football teams seek to extend win streaks

PAXTON -- It has been nearly a month since either Salt Fork or Paxton-Buckley-Loda have lost a game.

In the case of Salt Fork, it will travel to Paxton for a 7 p.m. Friday game looking to stay undefeated.

"They're undefeated, and it's for a reason," PBL head coach Jeff Graham said. "They're good."

"We're obviously pleased to be where we're at," Salt Fork head coach Brian Plotner added. "We may have overachieved a little bit from what I anticipated, but that's always a good feeling. We still have a lot of things we need to do to get where we want to be. Traditionally, we're always getting better at the end of the season, and I think we still have a lot of room to improve, and that's another positive."

Since its week-one loss to the No. 2-ranked IHSA Class 1A team in Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, PBL has won four straight games.

"We know they're going to be a formidable test," Plotner said. "They've got a really good-looking, solid team. Their record truly indicates that. We're going to have our hands full because they've got a lot of size and speed across the board."

In a 42-13 win over Oakland Tri-County last Friday, Gage Romack went 6-of-10 passing for 111 yards with fellow senior Max Branigin rushing for 122 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries.

"Romack's really good. He runs a really nice offense. He can throw the ball, and he can run the ball as well," Graham said. "Branigin's really a hard-nosed runner."

In a 41-14 victory over Westville in week four, Tate Johnson and Branigin combined to run for 153 yards on 12 carries.

"Two weeks ago, we saw the run game. Last week, we saw the pass game," Graham said. "This week, we're going to see a balance of both, and they can do both really well."

While the Romack ran for 82 yards and passed for 71 in a 13-8 week-two win over Watseka, Caine Wilson, a senior wideout, caught four passes for 58 yards.

"They're a senior-dominated team," Graham said. "They have a couple of guys who are seniors. They're a very well-coached team. I've known coach Plotner for a long time, and he's a really good coach. This team is very well-balanced in both physicality and speed. They're fast and physical, and there's a reason they're 5-0."

"We've got a good upperclass of juniors and seniors. It's always nice to have older kids in a lot of your positions. They've done a really good job," Plotner added. "I think we've gotten better with our mix of running and passing. We haven't had that balance the last two years. We've been more of a passing team, so we definitely focused on trying to run the ball with more consistency."

The Panthers, meanwhile, go into Friday's game with an offense that has produced 1,865 total yards.

T.J. Jones has rushed for 731 yards and seven touchdowns to lead a PBL ground attack that has produced 1,171 yards.

"He runs the ball extremely well," Plotner said.

Gunner Belt has passed for 683 yards and nine touchdowns for the Panthers as Mason Ecker has led their receiving corps with 11 receptions for 329 yards and four touchdowns.

"(Belt) looks really good throwing the football," Plotner said. "They've got a variety of receivers. They've got some good-sized kids, and they've got some speed. They've got some big guys who can protect you in the passing game, and then, in the running game, create holes and creases."

Payton Taylor (19 tackles) and Dylan Washkowiak (10 tackles) shined for Salt Fork's defense against Westville. Against Watseka, Taylor had nine tackles.

"(PBL's going to be a big challenge for us, and hopefully, at the end of the day, we'll be a better team for playing them," Plotner said.

Austin Gooden has led PBL's defense in tackles with 24, including five for loss of yards, and one sack. Dalton Busboom has 23 tackles, including 7 1/2 for loss of yards, and two forced fumbles while Tristan Hauersperger has two interceptions.

"We've talked in the past about improving every single week and striving to get better, and that's what we're going to continue to do. From two weeks ago to this past Friday, I felt like we made some steps in the right direction," Graham said.

"We're not all the way where we want to be, but we cleaned some stuff up, and we have to continue to improve on every single aspect, and we'll focus on that this week."

Salt Fork has the Vermilion Valley Conference's smallest classification enrollment at 268.

Including its win over Watseka, which has an enrollment of 310, Salt Fork is 4-1 against teams in the Sangamon Valley Conference since the SVC-VVC formed a four-year deal -- starting in 2016 -- to schedule nonconference games between teams within the two conferences.

All five of Salt Fork's SVC opponents had a bigger enrollment, and the Storm will face a PBL team with an enrollment of 481.

"We've been that way for 10 years. When you come from a small school, the disparity becomes a little bit of a factor for us," Plotner said. "That's part of it right now with everybody scrambling to try to find teams and try to get into an agreement that you can get guaranteed games for the schedule."

Facing tougher opponents has its advantages, however, as Plotner says.

"We know when we play these teams, we're going to have to play extremely good football," Plotner said. "It's always a benefit to play good competition."

The Panthers, meanwhile, are 3-2 against VVC teams. Both of their losses were to Westville teams that went on to go undefeated through the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

"The crossover games, as a whole, have been well-balanced," Graham said. "I think it's been a great agreement between the conferences. There have been some really good football games between the two conferences. I hope it is something we can continue."

The Panthers also 3-0 in homecoming games since 2015 going into Friday's contest, which is their homecoming game this year.

"We have to focus on Friday night. I know there's fun things and activities for the kids to do, and that's great. Homecoming is a special time, but when all the dust clears, our preparation for Friday will not change this week," Graham said.

"We remind the kids every night in practice about focusing on the game Friday night. That's important. You want to have fun, but our focus is definitely on Friday night."

PBL FOOTBALL SEASON STATS

PASSING

Name Comp.-att.-yds.-TDs-INTs

Gunner Belt 27-51-683-9-3

Gavin Coplea 2-25-11-0-3

TEAM 29-76-694-9-6

RUSHING

Name Car.-yds-TDs

T.J. Jones 77-731-7

Kyle Poll 37-193-1

Gavin Coplea 17-111-1

Gunner Belt 25-57-1

Hunter Anderson 10-46-0

Keyn Humes 4-28-1

Drake Schrodt 2-5-0

TEAM 172-1,171-11

RECEIVING

Name Rec.-yds.-TDs

Mason Ecker 11-329-4

Tristan Hauersperger 3-126-2

Austin Gooden 6-108-1

Keyn Humes 3-48-1

Kyle Poll 1-31-1

Hunter Anderson 1-30-0

Gunner Belt 2-11-0

Drake Schrodt 1-11-0

TEAM 28-694-9

INTERCEPTIONS

Name INTs

Tristan Hauersperger 2

Mason Ecker 1

Kyle Poll 1

TEAM 4

FORCED FUMBLES

Name FFs

Dalton Busboom 2

TEAM 3

TACKLES

Name Tack.-TFL-Sacks

Austin Gooden 24-5-1

Dalton Busboom 23-7.5-0

Andrew Swanson 22.5-1.5-0

Tristan Hauersperger 17.5-1.5-0

Mason Ecker 15-1-0

Kyle Poll 13.5-3.5-0

Hunter Anderson 13-3-0

Jake Rich 13-2-0

Gunner Belt 11-0-0

Alex Rueck 10-3-0

Keyn Humes 8.5-0-0

T.J. Jones 8-4-0

Luke Cowan 7-2.5-0

Chase Elson 6-0.5-0

Clayton Robidoux 4-1.5-0

Jalen Hutchcraft 3.5-0.5-0

Calvin Foster 3-0-0

Christian Denam 2.5-0-0

Drake Schrodt 2-0-0

Riley Cuppernell 2-0-0

Tanner Bowen 1-0-0

Evan Bristle 0.5-0-0

Drew Diesburg 0.5-0-0

TEAM 211-37-1