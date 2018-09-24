PBL volleyball defeats Oakwood in two sets

FITHIAN -- The duo of Addison Oyer (seven kills, one block) and Lexi Johnson (six kills, two blocks, one dig) charged the attack for the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School varsity volleyball team in a 25-22, 25-17 victory Monday over Oakwood.

Abbie Schmidt produced 19 assists, two aces and three digs as well for PBL (12-7) while Mackenzie Bruns had three kills and one assist.

Brooke Walder and Jasmine Miles each had two kills, Katelyn Crabb had three aces and six digs, Makayla Klann had two aces and six digs, Madi Peden had two aces and four digs, Makenna Klann had one ace and four digs and Jolee Hastings had four digs.

Oakwood (13-7) was led by three kills from Kylie Neuman and eight assists from McKenzie Doan.

PBL def. Oakwood 25-22, 25-17

At Fithian

For PBL (12-7), kills: Addison Oyer 7, Lexi Johnson 6, Mackenzie Bruns 3, Brooke Walder 2, Jasmine Miles 2; aces: Katelyn Crabb 3, Makayla Klann 2, Madi Peden 2, Abbie Schmidt 2, Makenna Klann; blocks: Johnson 2, Oyer, Bruns; digs: Crabb 6, Makayla Klann 6, Peden 4, Makenna Klann 4, Jolee Hastings 4, Schmidt 3, Johnson; assists: Schmidt 19.

For Oakwood (13-7), kills: Kylie Neuman 3; assists: McKenzie Doan 8.