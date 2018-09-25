GCMS tennis loses 8-1 to Pontiac

PONTIAC -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley tennis team lost 8-1 Monday to Pontiac.

The Falcons' lone winner was Summer Roesch, who defeated Ishika Patel 8-2 in the No. 4 singles match.

"Summer keeps getting better with each meet," GCMS head coach Cindy Petersen said. "She is improving her ground strokes as well as her placement of her return shots. The rest of the girls played very well against a team that returned six talented seniors. We were able to get an average of four games for each match, which is a huge improvement against them from last year's meet."

GCMS's closest loss was Paige Shelton/Jessica Mueller's 9-7 loss to Lewis/Branz in the No. 1 doubles match after coming back from being down three games.

"They had several deuce matches and some excellent shots to the alleys," Petersen said. "It was a hard loss for them but I was very proud of how they stayed in it and played with a lot of heart."

In junior varsity matches, Lexi Darbutt/Rachel Quinley won 8-6 and Madison Brewer/Lanie Celeschi won 8-5.