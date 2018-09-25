GCMS volleyball loses in two sets to Tremont

TREMONT -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School volleyball team lost in two sets to Tremont on Tuesday, Sept. 25.

Jessica Freehill recorded six kills for GCMS (3-9, 1-7 Heart of Illinois Conference) while Lindsey Heinz had three blocks, Madi Eberle and Emily Clinton had 10 and nine digs, resepectively, and Mady Schutte had 11 assists.

Tremont 2, GCMS 0

At Tremont

