ST. JOSEPH — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School cross country team competed at the St. Joseph Invite last Friday.

Eight PBL runners earned medals for finishing in the top 20 of their grade level race.

For the sixth-grade girls, Sydney Pickens and Tanner Graham finished in 15th and 16th place overall.

“Both girls ran their best times of the season. I’m really proud of the way they’ve improved this season. Sydney and Tanner are having fun and working hard. They’ve been a great addition to our team,” said head coach Rob Pacey.

Taylor Daniels (26th place), Natalie Bunag (37th), Sam Hewerdine (44th) and Elizabeth Megson (45th) also ran for PBL. Pacey praised his sixth-grade girls for running well in a buddy system in larger races.

“They stay together and they run with a great sense of pace. All of the girls keep making small improvements every week,” Pacey said.

In the sixth-grade boys’ race, Isaiah Busby (16th) and A.J. Anderson (60th) were the lone competitors for PBL.

“Our boys team is much smaller than we’d like, but the guys have embraced the challenge. Hopefully we can build a foundation for larger numbers next year.” Busby earned a medal for his efforts. “Isaiah has worked his way into our top five and could surprise some people in the next few weeks. He has some fast races ahead of him in the future,” said Pacey.

Landen Barfield and Sam Bice ran 12:40 and 12:41 to finish in 10th and 11th, respectively, in the seventh- and eighth-grade boys race.

“It was nice to see those two guys near the front. That’s the one-two punch we’ve been looking for all year. We need those guys to step up at the sectional,” said Pacey.

Ethan Donaldson (21st) just missed a medal, but ran his second-fastest time of the season. Chase Ratcliff (30th) and Noah Steiner (35th) rounded out the scoring for PBL.

“Noah had a fantastic second mile for us. He’s just started racing after baseball, so we’re keeping his first mile steady. Noah has put in the work in the mornings. He’s a great multisport athlete. We need more kids like him at PBL,” Pacey noted.

The duo of Trixie Johnson and Lexi Putnam finished third and fourth overall in the seventh- and eighth-grade girls race. Both girls ran personal-bests of 13:25 and 13:29.

“I put top 10 on their goal cards for today and they both crushed it. They are both really confident right now and running well. Trixie and Lexi are setting the standard for our girls program,” Pacey said.

Mackenzie Swan also earned a medal with an 11th-place finish in 14:16.

“Mackenzie didn’t look comfortable in the first mile, but she stayed focused and kept moving up,” Pacey said. “She’s a tough racer.”

Brooke Kleinert (17:32) and Kate Wilson (17:51) also scored team points for PBL.

“Those two are very important veterans on our team. They’ve both battled injuries all season, but they still help our younger runners through the first mile in most races. I’m really happy with the effort they put in every day,” said Pacey.

The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School girls cross country team finished first in the Onarga Meet on Tuesday.

The Panthers finished first with a score of 26 while South Wilmington placed second with a score of 48.

Trixie Johnson finished first individually with a time of 14:20.59 while teammates Alexis Putnam and Mackenzie Swan finished second and third, respectively, with times of 14:29.81 and 14:57.12.

Sydney Pickens finished 14th with a time of 16:45 while Tanner Graham placed 16th with a time of 16:47.55.

Taylor Daniels finished 26th with a time of 19:59.69 while Emmalee Harding placed 27th with a time of 20:04.41.

The PBL boys finished second with a score of 50 while Pontiac placed first with a score of 50.

Landen Barfield finished fifth individually in the boys’ varsity race with a time of 13:44.18 while Sam Bice placed eighth with a time of 14:08.37 and Ethan Donaldson finished 10th with a time of 14:27.15.

Isaiah Busby finished 13th with a time of 14:37.68, followed by teammates Chase Ratcliff (14th, 14:39.9), Noah Steiner (16th, 14:27.2), Peyton James (21st, 15:16.15), Christian Deck (23rd, 15:30.12) and Tyson Franckey (31st, 17:39.31).

In the open race, Natalie Bunag finished 17th with a time of 20:38.25, followed by PBL teammates A.J. Anderson (18th, 20:40.4;), Sam Hewerdine (20th, 20:44.4) and Trixie Johnson (23rd, 22:30.59).