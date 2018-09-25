CLIFTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team won 31-16 over Clifton J.L. Nash on Monday.

The Panthers held Nash to seven points through three quarters. Losa Suaava finished the game with 18 rebounds, along with 13 points and three assists, while Emily Robidoux had eight steals and five points, Kate Wilson had eight rebounds and five points and Trixie Johnson had four steals and one point.

In the first quarter, PBL outscored Nash 11-6 as Suaava had seven points, Wilson had four points and Robidoux had two points.

In the second quarter, PBL's defense held Nash to one point while Suaava scored six points, Kendyl Enghausen -- who finished with two points and four rebounds -- had two second-quarter points and Morgan Uden -- who had one point and four assists -- added a free throw.

The Panthers shut out Nash while Suaava and Brooke Kleinert -- who had two points and three steals -- each scored two points and Robidoux had one point.

In the fourth quarter, Jazmyn Kurland -- who had two points and three rebounds -- and Robidoux each had two points and Johnson and Wilson each had one point.

"The girls had another great defensive effort last night," PBL eighth-grade girls coach Lynn Rubarts said. "In the fourth quarter we struggled with their half-court press and they got a few baskets off of turnovers.

"We are really stressing the defensive end of the court this year and getting the girls to understand how important that part of the game is. Yes, scoring is the flashy/fun part, but defense wins ball games."

The PBL seventh-grade girls basketball team won 34-4 Monday over Clifton J.L. Nash.

The Panthers' defense shut out Nash in the first and third quarters.

"Our defense continues to improve and something for the girls to be proud of," PBL seventh-grade coach Stacy Johnson said.

Bailey Bruns -- who would finished with a team-high 14 points -- scored eight first-quarter points while Bailey Luebchow -- who had six points -- added two points and Brooke Kleinert -- who had four points -- tallied a two-point field goal in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, PBL outscored Nash 6-1 as Jordyn Goss -- who finished with four points -- Aubree Gooden -- who had two points -- and Bruns each made a basket.

Bruns scored four points in the third quarter and Kleinert added two points. In the fourth quarter, the Panthers outscored Nash 8-3 as Mackenzie Swan scored four points and Goss and Luebchow each added two points.

"It was nice to get everyone a lot of minutes and play some girls in different positions last night," Johnson said. "The girls have an amazingly positive attitude which carries over onto the basketball court. I am very proud of their efforts, their positivity, and their sportsmanship."

8th-grade girls

PBL 31, Clifton J.L. Nash 16

PBL 11 9 5 6 -- 31

NASH 6 1 0 9 -- 16

PBL (2-0)

Morgan Uden 0-1-1, Kate Wilson 2-1-5, Trixie Johnson 0-1-1, Kendyl Enghausen 1-0-2, Jazmyn Kurland 1-0-2, Losa Suaava 6-1-13, Emily Robidoux 1-3-5, Bailey Luebchow 0-0-0, Brooke Kleinert 1-0-2. Totals 12-7-31.

J.L. Nash

Tessa Difietra 3-0-6, Alana Gray 0-0-0, K. Beherns 0-0-0, Katherine Winkle 0-0-0, Emma Skeen 1-0-2, Natalie Prairie 2-0-4, Haven Beherns 0-0-0, Hannah Gernon 0-0-0, Debby Lynn 0-0-0, Jorja Waxweiler 0-1-1, Rachel Thompson 1-1-3, Julia Hilgeman 0-0-0, Jillian Brault 0-0-0. Totals 7-2-16.

Rebounds -- PBL (Suaava 18, Wilson 8, Enghausen 4, Kurland 3).

Steals -- PBL (Robidoux 8, Johnson 4, Kleinert 3).

Assists -- PBL (Uden 4, Suaava 3).

7th-grade girls

PBL 34, Clifton J.L. Nash 4

PBL 14 6 6 8 -- 34

NASH 0 1 0 3 -- 4

PBL (2-0)

Jordyn Goss 2-0-4, Mackenzie Swan 2-0-4, Madi Kaiser 0-0-0, Aubree Gooden 1-0-2, Bailey Luebchow 3-0-6, Bailey Bruns 7-0-14, Kamryn Suhl 0-0-0, Brooke Kleinert 2-0-4, Leah Eyre 0-0-0. Totals 17-0-34.

Nash

Lexis Salazar 0-3-3, Macy Crabtree 0-1-1. Totals 0-4-4.