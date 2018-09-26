GCMS golf teams compete at HOIC Tournament

EL PASO -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys golf team placed second in the Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 25.

The Falcons carded a team score of 341 while Tri-Valley (334) claimed the conference championship.

Connor Birky finished second individually with a score of 74 for GCMS while Fieldcrest's Nick Mariotti (72) won medalist honors. Matt Hunt shot an 86 for the Falcons while Bryce Boundy and Cole Maxey cared 90 and 91, respectively.

Eureka won the girls' division with a score of 376, followed by Tri-Valley 398, and GCMS with a 405.

Shannon Spangler led GCMS with a third-place individual finish via a score of 88. Eureka's golfers claimed the top two spots as medalist honors went to Allison Pacocha with a score of 77 and Carolyn Pacocha was second with an 81.

For the Falcons, Megan Moody shot a 98 while Katie Kamman and Abby Spiller carded a 105 and a 114, respectively.

HEART OF ILLINOIS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

At El Paso Golf Club

BOYS

Team scores

1. Tri-Valley, 334; 2. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 341; 3. Fieldcrest, 347; 4. El Paso-Gridley, 348; 5. Tremont, 356; 6. Eureka, 377; 7. LeRoy, 382; 8. Fisher, 464.

Top individuals

1. Nick Mariotti (FLD) 72; 2. Connor Birky (GCMS) 74; 3. Caleb Lavender (EPG) 77; 4. Barker (TV) 81; 5. Zook (TV) 82; 5. Rice (TRE) 82.

Other GCMS results -- Matt Hunt, 86; Bryce Boundy, 90; Cole Maxey, 91.

GIRLS

Team scores

1. Eureka, 376; 2. Tri-Valley, 398; 3. Gibson City-Melvin-sibley, 405; 4. El Paso-Gridley, 423; 5. Fieldcrest, 465; 6. LeRoy, 468.

Top individuals

1. Allison Pacocha (EUR) 77; 2. Carolyn Pacocha (EUR) 81; 3. Shannon Spangler (GCMS) 88; 4. Parkhouse (EPG) 93; 5. Jones (TV) 95.

Other GCMS results -- Megan Moody, 98; Katie Kamman, 105; Abby Spiller, 114.