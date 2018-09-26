PBL Junior High School girls basketball teams improve to 3-0 with wins over Iroquois West

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team won 25-19 Tuesday, Sept. 25, over Iroquois West.

With the win, the Panthers improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the Twin County Conference.

"It was a great team win last night for the Lady Panthers," PBL eighth-grade coach Lynn Rubarts said. "The TCC is going to be very competitive this year and the conference tournament should be alot of fun. The girls had a tough match up with Iroquois West last night. Iroquois West has some very athletic girls and it was a great game by both teams."

The Panthers outscored Iroquois West 11-6 in the first quarter as Emily Robidoux had five points, Morgan Uden had four points and Losa Suaava had two points.

In the second quarter, Bailey Bruns had three points and Jazmyn Kurland added two as PBL went into halftime leading 16-11.

"In the second quarter, we have a few starters in foul trouble, and Jazymn and Kendyl (Enghausen) really stepped up on both ends of the court last night to keep us in the game going into halftime," Rubarts said.

"Sometimes, when you get thrown into a situation or put in a position that you have never been in before, the outcome isn't always good, but last night those two girls stepped up to the challenge, and we could not have won the game last night without them."

The Panthers outscored Iroquois West 7-3 in the third quarter as Suaava and Robidoux -- who each led PBL in points with eight at the game's end -- tallied four and three points, respectively. Suaava scored PBL's lone two points in the fourth quarter.

Uden, Bruns and Kurland finished the game with four, three and two points, respectively.

Suaava and Uden grabbed eight and six rebounds, respectively. Uden also had three steals and Kate Wilson, Bruns and Robidoux each had two steals while Wilson also had two assists.

"Again, our defense helped us tremendously last night. Trixie Johnson just keeps getting better and better every game," Rubarts said. "She is our defensive stopper, and she just plays her heart out every game. She did her part again last night by containing their best players. Kate, Morgan and Bailey Bruns also did a fantastic job running the offense."

The PBL seventh-grade team won 25-8 over Iroquois West.

"Last night was one of the most physical games we have had so far this season," PBL seventh-grade coach Stacy Johnson said. "After coming off a win Monday night, the girls were a little sluggish for their first home game tonight against Iroquois West."

Bailey Bruns tallied PBL's only two points of the first quarter as her team ended the quarter with a 2-0 lead. In the second quarter, the Panthers took an 8-2 halftime lead as Bruns scored four points and Mackenzie Swan added two free throws.

The Panthers outscored iroquois West 11-4 in the third quarter as Bruns scored eight points, Aubree Gooden added two points and Swan made another free throw.

In the fourth quarter, PBL outscored Iroquois West 6-2 as Jordyn Goss and Bruns each had three points.

"It took a little getting after them and motivation to get them going but finally after half time they perked up a little. Brooke Kleinert got into some fould trouble last night and it was a huge challenge to our girls because she usually is our main rebounder," Johnson said.

"Jordyn Goss and Mackenzie Swan each came off the bench and really played some amazing defense last night shutting down their player and getting several steals. I was very proud of both of them for their efforts and am hopeful they will continue with that same intensity throughout the season."

Bruns had a double-digit night with 17 points, Jordyn Goss. Swan each had three points and Gooden had two.

"All of the girls continue to become better and are improving in their basketball skills," Johnson said.

8th-grade girls

PBL 25, Iroquois West 19

IW 6 5 3 5 -- 19

PBL 11 5 7 2 -- 25

Iroquois West

Ella Rhodes 0-0-0, Adelynn Sharp 0-0-0, Shea Small 1-6-8, Ilyana Nambo 2-0-6, Alyssa Clark 1-0-2, Kynnedi Kemosky 0-1-1, Addison Coray 0-2-2, Kianna Harding 0-0-0. Totals 4-9-19.

PBL (3-0, 2-0)

Morgan Uden 2-0-4, Kate Wilson 0-0-0, Trixie Johnson 0-0-0, Kynlie Humes 0-0-0, Kendyl Enghausen 0-0-0, Jazmyn Kurland 1-0-2, Losa Suaava 4-0-8, Emily Robidoux 3-0-8, Bailey Bruns 1-1-3. Totals 11-1-25.

3-pointers -- Iroquois West 2 (Nambo 2). PBL 2 (Robidoux 2).

Rebounds -- PBL (Suaava 8, Uden 6, Robidoux 3, Kurland 3, Johnson 3, Wilson 2, Enghausen 2).

Steals -- PBL (Uden 3, Wilson 2, Robidoux 2, Bruns 2).

Assists -- PBL (Wilson 2, Suaava).

7th-grade girls

PBL 25, Iroquois West 8

IW 0 2 4 2 -- 8

PBL 2 6 11 6 -- 25

Iroquois West

Fowlar 0-0-0, Tammen 1-0-2, Rhodes 1-0-2, McAdams 0-0-0, Lunt 0-0-0, Thompson 0-0-0, Nambo 1-0-2, Kissee 1-0-2, Garcia 0-0-0, Gomes 0-0-0, McTaggert 0-0-0, Trujillo 0-0-0, Rodriguez 0-0-0. Totals 4-0-8.

PBL

Jordyn Goss 1-1-3, Mackenzie Swan 0-3-3, Madi Kaiser 0-0-0, Aubree Gooden 1-0-2, Bailey Luebchow 0-0-0, Bailey Bruns 7-2-17, Kamryn Suhl 0-0-0, Brooke Kleinert 0-0-0, Leah Eyre 0-0-0. Totals 9-6-25.

3-pointers -- PBL (Bruns).