PBL swim team competes in meet at Pontiac

PONTIAC -- Daiton Piatt finished second with a time of 1:28.1 in the 100-meter butterfly for the Paxton-Buckley-Loda swim team in a meet at Pontiac held Thursday, Sept. 20.

Kirra Lantz finished third in the 100-meter backstroke with a time of 1:36.02 while Emily Garrelts finished seventh with a time of 1:56.89.

Lillie Frichtl placed fourth in the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:40.81. Frichtl finished fourth with a time of 32.83 seconds in the 50-meter freestyle while Kirra Lantz placed fifth with a time of 34.04 seconds.

In the 200-meter medley relay, Kirra Lantz, Lillie Frichtl, Daiton Piatt and Kylie Piatt finished fourth with a time of 2:42.73.

Emily Garrelts finished sixth in the 200-meter freestyle race wit ha time of 3:46.98.

Kylie Piatt finished 12th with a time of 1:29.72 in the 100-meter freesyle race while Grace Bruens finished 14th with a time of 2:01.44.

Kirra Lantz, Kylie Piatt, Daiton Piatt and Lillie Frichtl finished sixth in the 200-meter freestyle relay with a time of 2:28.47.

As a team, PBL finished fourth out of four teams with a score of 57 while Pontiac tallied a 219 for first place.

THURSDAY, Sept. 20

At Pontiac

Team scores

1. Pontiac, 219; 2. Urbana, 110; 3. St. Thomas More, 69; 4. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 57.

200-meter medley relay

1. Pontiac, 2:29.99; 2. Pontiac, 2:41.8; 3. St. Thomas More, 2:42.68; 4. PBL (Kirra Lantz, Lillie Frichtl, Daiton Piatt, Kylie Piatt), 2:42.73; 5. Urbana, 2:42.92.

200-meter freestyle

1. Ava Nollen (PON) 2:41.02; 2. Korinne Maquet (PON) 2:50.89; 3. Rachel Gatewood (U) 3:04.94; 4. Elise Johnson (U) 3:07.14; 5. Jensen Krueger (U) 3:22.96; 6. Emily Garrelts (PBL) 3:46.98.

200-meter IM

1. Megan Lauritsen (PON) 2:58.22; 2. Alyssa Pankau (U) 3:03.89; 3. Emily Hettinger (STM) 3:09.49; 4. Mackenzi Mies (PON) 3:19.49; 5. Honora Hoey (U) 3:22.61; 6. Abbie Vessell (STM) 3:32.76.

50-meter freestyle

1. Keely Pickett (PON) 29.9; 2. Hannah Niccum (STM) 31.36; 3. Tyann Parker (U) 32.03; 4. Lillie Frichtl (PBL) 32.83; 5. Kirra Lantz (PBL) 34.04.

1-meter diving

1. Enneke Esposito (PON) 111.7.

100-meter butterfly

1. Elena Pina (PON) 1:21.48; 2. Daiton Piatt (PBL) 1:28.1; 3. Emily Hettinger (STM) 1:28.93; 4. Julia Trembley (PON) 1:32.04; 5. Gretchen Hill (PON) 1:19.84.

100-meter freestyle

1. Hannah Niccum (STM) 1:11.55; 2. Megan Lauritsen (PON) 1:12.04; 3. Slana Christianson (PON) 1:12.84; 4. Tyann Parker (U) 1:13.01; 5. Emma DeWald (PON) 1:15.51.

PBL results -- 12. Kylie Piatt, 1:29.72; 14. Grace Bruens, 2:01.44.

400-meter freestyle

1. Alyssa Pankau (U) 5:31.72; 2. Katie Stock (PON) 5:34.1; 3. Anneke Esposito (PON) 6:27.53; 4. Sage Williams (U) 7:25.39; 5. Kiana Amindavar (U) 9:52.18.

200-meter freestyle relay

1. Pontiac, 2:09.53; 2. Pontiac, 2:20.27; 3. St. Thomas More, 2:20.49; 4. Urbana, 2:21.96; 5. Pontiac, 2:27.07; 6. PBL (Kirra Lantz, Kylie Piatt, Daiton Piatt, Lillie Frichtl), 2:28.47; 7. Urbana, 2:40.09.

100-meter backstroke

1. Keely Pickett (PON) 1:24.46; 2. Mackenzi Mies (PON) 1:28.35; 3. Kirra Lantz (PBL) 1:36.02; 4. Madeline Doran (PON) 1:37.19; 5. Kay Fridline (STM) 1:50.28; 6. Rachel Gatewood (U) 1:52.52; 7. Emily Garrelts (PBL) 1:56.89.

100-meter breaststroke

1. Ava Nollen (PON) 1:11.91; 2. Camryn Mies (PON) 1:40.14; 3. Alana Christianson (PON) 1:40.38; 4. Lillie Frichtl (PBL) 1:40.81; 5. Mary Hill (PON) 1:43.14.

400-meter freestyle relay

1. Pontiac, 4:55.03; 2. Pontiac, 5:17.43; 3. Pontiac, 5:33.22; 4. Urbana, 6:21.73.