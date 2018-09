Fisher/GCMS goalkeeper Ethan Kasper kicks the ball away from his net during Wednesday's match against Monticello.

FISHER — A soccer match played Wednesday between Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Monticello ended in a scoreless tie as Ethan Kasper made eight saves for the Bunnies.

Fisher/GCMS had eight shots on goal.

Fisher/GCMS 0, Monticello 0

Monticello 0 0 —0

Fisher/GCMS 0 0 —0

First half: No scoring

Second half: No scoring