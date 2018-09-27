GCMS tennis loses 9-0 to Champaign Central

CHAMPAIGN -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley tennis team lost 9-0 Wednesday to Champaign Central.

"The score is deceptive because the girls played extremely well against a quality program," GCMS head coach Cindy Petersen said.

Summer Roesch lost to Sarah Young in the No. 4 singles match 3-6, 6-4 with a 10-4 tiebraker that decided the match.

"(It was) a close match throughout the evening," Petersen said. "Summer lost, but not without going to deuce several times."

Payton Beach lost to Aly Dorner 6-6(1-7), 6-1 with a 10-5 set break in the No. 5 singles match.

"Payton Beach played her best tennis of the season in a heartbreaker match," Petersen said. "Both Summer and Payton played over two hours in their matches."

"Our other girls were able to take several games from the Maroons. So overall, it was a wonderful night for our program. I know I keep saying it, but the girls keep adjusting their games, working on their weaknesses, and playing with great effort. We keep seeing noticeable improvements throughout the season."

The Falcons' final home match will be on Tuesday, Oct. 2, against Watseka.