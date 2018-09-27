Week 6 predictions from the so-called experts

Week 6- Sept. 28

1. Tri-Valley (3-2) at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (5-0), 7 p.m.

2. Bloomington Central Catholic (0-5) at St. Thomas More (3-2), 7 p.m.

3.Chillicothe IVC (1-4) at Rantoul (1-4), 7 p.m.

4. Prairie Central (4-1) at St. Joseph-Ogden (4-1), 7 p.m.

5. Unity (1-4) at Monticello (5-0), 7 p.m.

6. Fisher (4-1) at Heyworth (1-4), 7 p.m.

7. Hoopeston Area/Schlarman Academy/Armstrong-Potomac (1-4) at Westville (0-5), 7 p.m.

8.Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (5-0) at Villa Grove/Heritage (2-3), 7 p.m.

9. Salt Fork (5-0) at Paxton-Buckley-Loda (4-1), 7 p.m.

10. Oakwood (2-3) at Georgetown-Ridge Farm (2-3), 7 p.m.

Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (43-7)

GCMS

STM

IVC

SJ-O

Monticello

Fisher

Westville

BHRA

PBL

G-RF

PBL Panthers will have to play tough to win their homecoming game against Salt Fork.

Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (45-5)

GCMS

STM

IVC

SJ-O

Monticello

Fisher

Westville

BHRA

PBL

G-RF

Salt Fork will have its toughest test of the season as it faces a PBL team whose only loss was to a GCMS team that should be ranked No. 1 in Class 1A when the Associated Press poll comes out this week.

Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (44-6)

GCMS

St. Thomas More

Chillicothe IVC

St. Joseph-Ogden

Monticello

Fisher

Westville

BHRA

PBL

Oakwood

Should be quite the matchup in Ford County with Salt Fork visiting Paxton-Buckley-Loda. The improved play of the Panthers' defense gives PBL the slight edge in what should be a competitive game throughout.

Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (39-11)

GCMS

STM

IVC

Prairie Central

Monticello

Fisher

Westville

BHRA

PBL

Oakwood

Jake Palmer’s squad is cruising to a second straight playoff berth, and Heyworth will be the next victim on the Bunnies’ path.

Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (43-7)

GCMS

STM

Rantoul

Prairie Central

Monticello

Fisher

Westville

BHRA

Salt Fork

Oakwood

There are some tricky matchups this week, including Prairie Central at SJ-O. So to offset any games I might get wrong, I’m sticking with all of the area unbeatens to go ahead and lock down their playoff berth this weekend.

Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (37-13)

GCMS

St. Thomas More

IVC

SJ-O

Monticello

Fisher

Westville

BHRA

PBL

G-RF

The game of the week is in St. Joseph this Friday.