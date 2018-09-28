GCMS football remains unbeaten with 42-0 win over Tri-Valley

GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (18) and Austin Spiller (33) celebrate after Barnes blocks and recovers a Tri-Valley punt to give the Falcons a short field early in the first quarter of Friday’s game.

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football team clinched a playoff spot, and put itself in sole possession of first place in the Heart of Illinois Conference Large Division, with a 42-0 win over Tri-Valley.

Jared Trantina scored three touchdowns — including a 76-yard scamper in the third quarter — en route to finishing with 113 rushing yards on nine carries.

The Falcons’ rushing attack produced 250 yards on 30 carries, including a 47-yard scoring run by Lance Livingston in the third quarter and a 1-yard touchdown scamper by Cade Elliott in the fourth quarter.

Nathan Garard was 3-of-4 passing for 45 yards, including a 37-yard touchdown pass to Ryland Holt in the second quarter.

Tri-Valley (3-3, 2-1 HOIC Large) produced 139 yards rushing and 37 yards passing as the GCMS defense pitched its fourth shutout of the season. Hayden Workman led the Falcons (6-0, 3-0) with 10 tackles.



GCMS 42, Tri-Valley 0

TV 0 0 0 0 — 0

GCMS 14 7 14 7 — 42

Scoring summary

G — Trantina 5 run (Freehill kick)

G — Holt 37 pass from Garard (Freehill kick)

G — Trantina 76 run (Freehill kick)

G — Livingston 47 run (Freehill kick)

G — Elliott 1 run (Freehill kick)

Individual stats

RUSHING — Tri-Valley 48-139 (Reeser 21-54). GCMS 30-250 (Trantina 9-113).

PASSING — Tri-Valley 3-11-37 (Reeser 3-11-37). GCMS 3-4-45 (Garard 3-4-45).

TACKLES — GCMS (Workman 10).