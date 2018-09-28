PBL football wins 51-27 over previously-unbeaten Salt Fork

PAXTON — Paxton-Buckley-Loda dominated in all three phases en route to a 51-27 win over Salt Fork.

“The kids came out ready to play,” PBL head coach Jeff Graham said. “They executed early and took care of business.”

The win makes the Panthers (5-1) playoff-eligible for the fifth straight year.

“It puts us one step closer to where we want to be,” PBL senior T.J. Jones said.

After PBL’s Mason Ecker returned the opening kickoff to the Salt Fork 40-yard line, T.J Jones capped off the Panthere’ opening drive with a 2-yard touchdown run.

After Jones ran 30 yards for another touchdown with 3:11 left in the first quarter, an interception by Ecker gave PBL the ball back on the Storm’s 21-yard line, setting up a 21-yard touchdown run by

Gavin Coplea with 12 seconds left in the opening quarter.

A 12-play, 59-yard drive was finished off with a 30-yard field goal by Keyn Humes that extended the Panthers’ lead to 24-0. On Salt Fork’s ensuing possession, Kyle Poll intercepted a deflected pass — the last of three first-half interceptions produced by PBL’s defense — on the Storm’s 14-yard line, setting up a 9-yard touchdown run by Jones with four minutes left in the second quarter.

“The defense stepped up, especially in the first half,” Graham said.

Salt Fork’s lone first-half score came with 7.8 seconds left in the first half as Gage Romack connected with Caine Wilson for a 29-yard touchdown pass. Romack also threw a 15-yard scoring pass to Logan Appleman in the third quarter, and Kotah Broeker scored on an 84-yard fumble recovery in the fourth quarter.

The Storm drove to PBL’s 22-yard line on the opening possession, but the drive ended with an interception by Chase Elson. The Panthers’ ensuing 77-yard drive ended with a 2-yard scoring run by Jones, his fourth rushing touchdown of the game.

“I’ve got to thank my linemen,” Jones said. “I wouldn’t have been able to get my four touchdowns without them.”

Following a three-and-out by PBL’s defense on Salt Fork’s next possession, Ecker returned a punt 59 yards for another touchdown with 5:28 left in the third quarter.

Poll scored on a 1-yard run in the final quarter before Salt Fork’s Tate Johnson tallied a touchdown on a 2-yard run.



PBL 51, Salt Fork 27

SF 0 6 7 14 -- 27

PBL 21 10 14 6 -- 51

Scoring summary

P -- Jones 2 run (Humes kick)

P -- Jones 30 run (Humes kick)

P -- Coplea 21 run (Humes kick)

P -- Humes 30 FG

P -- Jones 9 run (Humes kick)

S -- Wilson 29 pass from Romack (kick failed)

P -- Jones 2 run (Humes kick)

P -- Ecker 59 punt return (Humes kick)

S -- Appleman 15 pass from Romack (Rogers kick)

S -- Broeker 84 fumble recovery (Rogers kick)

P -- Poll 1 run (kick failed)

S -- Johnson 2 run (Rogers kick)