PBL JH girls basketball teams lose to Mahomet-Seymour

MAHOMET -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team lost 25-12 Thursday to Mahomet-Seymour.

Losa Suaava scored five points while Emily Robidoux had four points and Trixie Johnson had three points. Johnson, Suaava and Robidoux also grabbed eight, seven and four rebounds, respectively, while Morgan Uden had two steals.

The girls had a tough first half last night trying to break Mahomet's half-court trap," PBL eighth-grade coach Lynn Rubarts said. "We have not practiced breaking a half court trap yet this year, so it was a great chance to see if the girls could handle the pressure and be able to adjust during the game.

"It took a few time outs to try to explain what we needed to do to break the trapping defense and they responded very well and were very coach-able, which is all you can ask for. We also adjusted our defense in the 2nd half and actually won the second half 10-8. Three games in one week doesn't not give you a lot of practice time, but to go 2-1 for the week, I'll definitely take it."

The PBL seventh-grade team lost 25-5 to Mahomet-Seymour as Aubree Gooden and Brooke Kleinert each had two points and Bailey Luebchow had one point.

"The girls played a very tough Mahomet team last night," PBL seventh-grade coach Stacy Johnson said. "Mahomet was a very deep and talented team and was good competition for us. Sometimes, a loss early in the season like this lets us know what we need to improve and work on.

"Also, facing some adversity shows coach Lynn and I the character of our girls and ourselves when things don't go our way. I think we all handled it with a positive attitude and came away with a lot of opportunitites for growth."

The Panthers will face Tri-Point at home on Monday before traveling to Fisher the following Thursday and to Ridgeview the next Tuesday.

"We are hopeful to get back in the winning column," Johnson said.

8th-grade girls

Mahomet-Seymour 25, PBL 12

PBL 0 2 1 9 -- 12

MS 13 4 6 2 -- 25

PBL (2-1)

Morgan Uden 0-0-0, Kate Wilson 0-0-0, Trixie Johnson 1-1-3, Kynlei Humes 0-0-0, Kendyl Enghausen 0-0-0, Jazmyn Kurland 0-0-0, Losa Suaava 2-1-5, Emily Robidoux 2-0-4, Brooke Kleinert 0-0-0. Totals 5-2-12.

Mahomet-Seymour

Alayna DeWitt 0-0-0, Durbin Thomas 1-0-3, Emma Dallas 1-0-2, Sam Johnson 1-0-2, Maddy Clark 0-0-0, Abby Bunting 2-0-4, Chloe Pruitt 1-0-2, Kenadi Gronadina 0-2-2, Taylor Dietz 1-0-3, Tori Garnes 0-0-0, Elle Hubble 0-0-0, Savannah Orgeron 3-1-7, Megan Esssex 0-0-0. Totals 10-3-25.

3-pointers -- Mahomet-Seymour 2 (Thomas, Dietz).

Rebounds -- PBL (Johnson 8, Suaava 7, Robidoux 4, Kurland 2, Wilson 2).

Steals -- PBL (Uden 2).

7th-grade girls

Mahomet-Seymour 25, PBL 5

PBL 0 2 0 3 -- 5

MS 6 4 9 6 -- 25

PBL

Jordyn Goss 0-0-0, Mackenzie Swan 0-0-0, Madi Kaiser 0-0-0, Aubree Gooden 1-0-2, Bailey Luebchow 0-1-1, Bailey Bruns 0-0-0, Kamryn Suhl 0-0-0, Brooke Kleinert 1-0-2, Leah Eyre 0-0-0. Totals 2-1-5.

Mahomet-Seymour

Labbe 0-0-0, Leyhe 0-0-0, Seal 3-1-7, Henderson 0-0-0, Biegler 0-0-0, Henrichs 0-0-0, Young 2-0-4, Minick 3-0-6, Burr 1-0-2, Craig 0-0-0, Hall 0-0-0, McKinney 3-0-6, Fulk 0-0-0. Totals 12-1-25.